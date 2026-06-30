POSTPONED Due to Extreme Heat: The City of Falls Church Hosts ‘Civic Jam’

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 — Due to the extended period of extreme heat forecasted for our area, the Civic Jam event originally scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, has been postponed to Friday, July 24, 2026.



As we navigate the postponement, we will keep the most up-to-date list of participating organizations, vendors, and musical lineup available at: fallschurchva.gov/CivicJam.



The Office of Emergency Management, City Manager, and Recreation & Parks made this decision to help ensure the safety of attendees, staff, and participants. Please review summer safety tips and heat-related information to stay safe this weekend.



We appreciate your understanding. See you on Friday, July 24, 2026.





Original Release



Live Music, Local Bites, and Backyard Games: The City of Falls Church Hosts ‘Civic Jam’



Monday, June 22, 2026 — As part of the country’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the City of Falls Church will celebrate our diverse community and civic engagement at Civic Jam! This new event takes place on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.). The event will continue rain or shine and will not include fireworks, sparklers, and other flammables banned in the City.



Sip on local brews, enjoy eats and treats, and jam out to live local music throughout the evening. Compete in the Civic Cup Competition, an all-ages team challenge featuring relays and races as well as interactive activities hosted by local nonprofits and community groups for a chance to bring home the gold, the Civic Cup!



The Civic Cup Competition Teams of up to 4 people (including at least one adult 18+) can pick up a Civic Cup Scorecard starting at 6 p.m. The first Civic Cup game will begin at 6:15 p.m. No pre-registration required.

Activities are worth varying point values. The Civic Scorecard will guide teams through the competition by visiting community booths and playing games to explore the event and earn points.

Bonus points are awarded for team spirit (festive and/or coordinated team costumes) and winning certain activities.

At the end of the competition, the team with the most points will bring home the Civic Cup, Civic Jam t-shirts for their whole team, and other commemorative items!



Event Schedule



Friday, July 3, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. 6 p.m. – Festivities, community booths, food vendors, beer garden, all age inflatable games and interactives (mechanical bull, axe throwing, bounce house), photo booth, free cotton candy, and yard games. Civic Cup Competition team check-in begins

6:15 to 8:45 p.m. – Scheduled Civic Cup games including relays and sack races. Full Civic Cup Competition schedule: 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. – Watermelon Roll (2 team members)

6:55 to 7:25 p.m. – Water Balloon Toss (2 team members)

7:35 to 8:05 p.m. – Sack Race (1 team member)

8:15 to 8:45 p.m. – Three-Legged Race (2 team members)

Please see a staff member at the Civic Cup Competition area for accessible adjustments and alternatives.

8:45 to 9p.m. – The 2026 Civic Cup Competition Trophy Ceremony! Bonus points awarded for team spirit and costumes!

9 p.m. - Grab a free light up VA250 giveaway and glowsticks. Then, jam out!

9:45 p.m. – Beer Garden Last Call

10 p.m. – Festivities End



Live Music Onstage6 to 7 p.m. Music Group: Villains and Saints – All Veteran rock band from the City of Falls Church

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Music Group: Historically Close Friends – High energy pop from Washington, D.C.

9 to 10 p.m. Music Group: Ocho De Bastos – Latin pop rock party band from Northern Virgina



Participating Community Groups & Activities Asian Community Service Center – Lotus craft & meditation demonstration

Bike, Walk, and Roll Falls Church

Creative Cauldron – Theater masks display

Falls Church Arts – Spin art

Falls Church Climate Action Network – All electric dollhouse, climate trivia, and electric vehicle.

Falls Church Community Television (FCCTV)

Falls Church Indivisible – Button, sign, and rock painting

Friends of Cherry Hill Foundation – Farmhouse artifact exploration & graces games

League of Women Voter’s Falls Church – Civic Trivia at 7 p.m. in the Beer Garden

Mary Riley Styles Public Library – What’s Your Jam? – Library Resource Edition

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA)

The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment

The Learning Quest – 250 Banner Painting

The Falls Church 250 Committee – VA250 temporary tattoos

The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church

The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation

The Village Preservation and Improvement Society – Football toss game

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9724

Victorian Society at Falls Church

We the Neighbors Initiative



Where to Park



Plan ahead and follow these guidelines to ensure a pleasant parking experience while attending Civic Jam festivities.

Portions of the Falls Church Community Center parking lot will be closed beginning at Noon on Friday, July 3, 2026, through 10 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2026, for the event.

Both the Kaiser Permanente Parking Garage (201 N. Washington St.) and the lower level of the George Mason Square Garage, accessed via South Maple (103 W. Broad St.), will be open all day to the public and are your best bet for free public parking to get to Civic Jam. Learn more by visiting the City’s Public Parking page.

Free parking is available on many side streets. Please check the signs for time limits.

Avoid parking in private parking lots. Visitors to Civic Jam festivities are reminded NOT to park in private parking lots with posted “No Parking – Towing Enforced” signs. The private lots are for the customers of businesses only. Many businesses enforce parking restrictions on weekends and holidays and may tow without notice.

Accessible Parking will be available next to the Falls Church Community Center at 223 Little Falls St.

Civic Jam participants are encouraged to walk, bike, and use public transportation. For more information on visiting the City of Falls Church for Civic Jam and other events, check out VisitFallsChurch.com.