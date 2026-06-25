Marcus Simon Richmond Report 6-25-2026

With only days remaining before Virginia’s authority to spend money expired, the General Assembly approved a bipartisan compromise budget on June 22. Governor Glenn Youngkin now has seven days to recommend amendments before the General Assembly reconvenes ahead of the June 30 deadline.

📌 Why Did It Take So Long?

Normally, House and Senate budget negotiators resolve differences during the regular legislative session in March. This year, negotiations extended into June because lawmakers faced major new spending pressures while debating the future of Virginia’s data center tax incentives.

Virginia’s Constitution requires a balanced budget.

Unlike the federal government, Virginia cannot borrow indefinitely. Every dollar spent must be matched by available revenue.