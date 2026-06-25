Falls Church News Briefs!
A searchable, expandable roundup of local, regional, and congressional news items.
F.C. Founded CECA Group Wins Transparency Award
The Falls Church founded Ceca Foundation non-profit has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, reflecting its commitment to measurable impact and accountability, it was announced this week.
“In the past year alone,” he added, “we’ve awarded over $50,000 to exceptional care workers, including National Ceca Awards to six recipients whose stories have inspired communities nationwide. Their amazing stories can be read on our website and see what excellent care looks like at long-term care communities across the country. “
“Because the need is growing,” he wrote, “because caregivers continue to carry immense emotional and physical burdens, and because recognition—real, tangible recognition—changes lives, it boosts morale, strengthens retention, and reminds caregivers that their compassion matters, to reach this goal, we’re asking our supporters to help ‘Double the Impact’ through donations.”
Falls Church, Fairfax Leaders Endorse Beyer Re-Election
In the past two days, a long list of elected officials from Fairfax County and the City of Falls Church have publicly endorsed U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. for re-election to a sixth term as a Democrat in the U.S. Congress. Fairfax Supervisor Chair Jeff McKay leads a list that includes Donna Palchick, Don Storke, Barbara Sizemore, Andres Jimenez, Jimmy Birerman, and Rodney Lusk.
From the City of Falls Church, five members of the Falls Church City Council are on record endorsing Beyer, including Mayor Letty Hardi, Vice Mayor Laura Downs, Erin Flynn, David Snyder and Marybeth Connelly. Beyer has announced that he will be at a canvas launch on Sunday, July 12, in Falls Church at 1 p.m. at the Savage family home.
Gov. Spanberger: Major Public Safety Reforms
On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger announced major reforms made by her administration to increase the safety of corrections officers, staff, and incarcerated individuals, and increase transparency and accountability at Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities — and illustrated the significant results achieved by these reforms. Additionally, the Governor announced the new Governor’s Community Partnership Council on Corrections.
“When I came into office, I got an early window into the many things that were wrong inside Virginia’s correctional system. Not wrong because of the dedicated VADOC employees who work tirelessly day in and day out — but systemically wrong.”
Governor Spanberger continued, “Today, we are here to mark the progress we’ve made. Serious inmate-on-staff assaults have decreased by 56 percent and confirmed overdoses have decreased by 47 percent. To every VADOC employee — those in the room and those listening to these words after the fact — your work is improving lives, strengthening public safety, and earning the trust of communities across Virginia. These reforms happened because of you.”
Alongside corrections officers, public safety leaders, and advocates at VADOC headquarters in Richmond, Governor Spanberger announced the creation of the Governor’s Community Partnership Council on Corrections, a new advisory council dedicated to advancing additional safety reforms by hearing directly from VADOC staff, incarcerated individuals, and communities across Virginia. The Governor released a new public report outlining the council and her commitment to bringing together Virginians to address the challenges facing VADOC facilities.
Beyer Joins Colleagues to Back AI Flaw Reporting Bill
Virginia Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08) joined Deborah Ross (NC-02), and Jeff Hurd (CO-3) this week to introduce the AI Flaw Reporting and Security Enhancement Act, bipartisan legislation to strengthen the security of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
The bill would create a voluntary federal reporting program through which AI developers can disclose vulnerabilities in their models, enabling coordinated efforts to identify, manage, and responsibly disclose flaws before they can be exploited.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) operates the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), an authoritative dataset that organizations across the world use to identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The AI Flaw Reporting and Security Enhancement Act would direct NIST to create similar processes for the reporting of AI flaws and vulnerabilities. It also directs NIST to engage with the private sector and assist with developing methods for detecting, monitoring, and remediating AI flaws.
The AI Flaw Reporting and Security Enhancement Act would also direct NIST to bring together stakeholders to study AI flaws and vulnerabilities across sectors and assess the reporting and response infrastructure developed by the bill. NIST would then be required to submit its findings to Congress within three years.
“Congress cannot afford to fall behind in addressing these emerging risks and ensuring appropriate safeguards are in place. Our legislation would establish a centralized reporting mechanism for potential security and safety vulnerabilities in AI systems, allowing for timely and coordinated action to mitigate risks.”