Falls Church News Briefs!

The Falls Church founded Ceca Foundation non-profit has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, reflecting its commitment to measurable impact and accountability, it was announced this week.

“Thanks to our founders, Falls Church residents Matthew and Rosemary Lawlor, and generous supporters, we are incredibly proud to have recognized over 60,000 exceptional acts of care and awarded over $625,000 dollars to nearly 14,000 caregivers,” Nate Hamme, Ceca CEO, reported this week.

“In the past year alone,” he added, “we’ve awarded over $50,000 to exceptional care workers, including National Ceca Awards to six recipients whose stories have inspired communities nationwide. Their amazing stories can be read on our website and see what excellent care looks like at long-term care communities across the country. “

“Because the need is growing,” he wrote, “because caregivers continue to carry immense emotional and physical burdens, and because recognition—real, tangible recognition—changes lives, it boosts morale, strengthens retention, and reminds caregivers that their compassion matters, to reach this goal, we’re asking our supporters to help ‘Double the Impact’ through donations.”