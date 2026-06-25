Falls Church Business News & Notes 6-25-2026

New Editions Consulting, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News with the ranking of #2 out of 117 small businesses who received the honor. This is the 12th year that New Editions has made the Top Workplaces list.

Other chamber members returning to the list are Tax Analysts, this year in the #23 spot in the mid-size category, and Raising Cane’s in the largest category at #39. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. Congratulations to the chamber members recognized in this award.