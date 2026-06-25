Falls Church Business News & Notes 6-25-2026

Local Business Updates
A full interactive roundup of chamber recognitions, business expansions, events, regional awards, and one correction.
New Editions Consulting, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News with the ranking of #2 out of 117 small businesses who received the honor. This is the 12th year that New Editions has made the Top Workplaces list.
Other chamber members returning to the list are Tax Analysts, this year in the #23 spot in the mid-size category, and Raising Cane’s in the largest category at #39. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. Congratulations to the chamber members recognized in this award.
Patient First is celebrating 45 years of service, marking a milestone that reflects decades of providing accessible and cost-effective urgent care to patients across the Mid-Atlantic without an appointment, 365 days a year.
Patient First has grown from the outskirts of Richmond to 79 medical centers across Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, serving more than 50 million patient visits over that period. Patient First’s focus on patient care and long-term relationships has also been recognized across the region, earning 38 “Best Urgent Care,” “Top Doctors,” and “Top Workplace” awards in 2025.
Bakeshop expanded into Vienna last weekend. This is Bakeshop’s third location in Northern Virginia. The bakery has been named best bakery in various locations multiple times over the years and its chocolate chip cookies were named best in the state of Virginia by Yelp in 2022. Bakeshop first opened in Arlington in 2010 and expanded to Falls Church in 2019.
Arlington Magazine gave high marks to Solace Outpost in its coverage of Best Beer Gardens in and Around Arlington. The magazine noted the uniqueness of the beer list – it has two drop-down menus, searchable by both style and ABV, with the Solace Partly IPA and Sun-Kissed Dry-Hopped Summer Ale as two favorites.
It also highlighted two favorite foods, namely the Crispy Chicken Thighs and the Bootlegger Burger slathered in moonshine barbecue sauce with bacon and onion rings. Settle Down Easy Brewing and Stratford Garden were also mentioned.
The SBDC is hosting a webinar, “Creating the Buyer Journey That Converts Clicks Into Customers,” on Wednesday, July 1, 10 a.m. to noon. For those running a small business, balancing many priorities and marketing can often feel overwhelming.
The buyer journey will help small business owners better understand how to connect with customers at every stage of the buying process, from awareness to action, and long-term retention. Participants will explore practical marketing strategies that help clarify messaging, strengthen value propositions, and turn customer interest into meaningful business growth. Use the link to register for this free webinar.
America250 is inviting communities across the country to come together in celebration, and is offering a new way to be part of it – the America’s Block Party app.
The app helps Americans find community events, volunteer opportunities, parades, fireworks, concerts, and neighborhood celebrations happening nationwide. It also makes it easy to host your own block party and bring neighbors, friends, and families together for this historic milestone.
Please note that the report on potential layoffs in the June 11-17 issue was incorrectly identified with Northrop Grumman contracts. These contracts are with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT).
It should have read: In defense contracting news, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced potential local layoffs as federal contracts wind down. GDIT reported that the F-35 Joint Program Office contract ends on July 31 and may result in the termination of 103 employees from Arlington if not extended. Another notice cited a contract ending on July 28 that may eliminate 133 employees in Fairview Park if not renewed. Federal contracting has been more volatile given the Administration’s review of nonessential contracts.
Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschcurchchamber.org.