Delegate Marcus Simon Talks New Virginia Laws As of July 1 

When Virginians handed Democrats a commanding 64-36 majority in the House of Delegates and returned the Governor’s Mansion to Democratic control last November, they did so in large part because of concerns about affordability. Voters were frustrated by the rising cost of housing, healthcare, groceries, and other necessities, and they wanted action.

Beginning July 1, many of the laws passed during the General Assembly’s 2026 session will take effect, bringing with them a series of changes aimed at making some of life’s essentials more affordable for Virginia families. From lowering out-of-pocket healthcare costs and increasing pay transparency for job seekers to expanding opportunities for people seeking housing and employment, lawmakers in Richmond spent much of this year’s session focused on the kitchen-table issues that affect household budgets here in Falls Church and across the Commonwealth.

Healthcare

Beginning July 1st of this year, all Virginians will have an explicit right to access contraceptive care, set out in the Code of Virginia.

Additionally, anyone who threatens, intimidates, or physically obstructs someone from entering a reproductive healthcare clinic will face a Class 1 misdemeanor. This will make it easier for patients seeking abortion care and other health services at facilities that provide abortions to access their appointments.

Healthcare costs remain one of the biggest financial challenges facing many Virginia families, particularly those managing chronic conditions. Beginning July 1, Virginia is lowering the monthly cap on insulin cost-sharing from $50 to $35 and extending that same $35 cap to many diabetes supplies and equipment, including items like continuous glucose monitors and insulin pump supplies. Lawmakers also approved reforms aimed at reducing insurance company red tape that can delay medically necessary treatment and increase costs for patients.

Housing

Housing costs continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing families throughout Northern Virginia, and several new laws are designed to provide greater stability for renters while establishing clearer rules for landlords. Among the most significant changes, tenants who fall behind on rent will now receive 14 days’ notice before a landlord may terminate the lease for nonpayment, replacing Virginia’s previous 5-day notice period.

The General Assembly also adopted new rules governing rent payments, requiring landlords to accept checks and money orders and to continue offering at least one payment option that does not impose additional fees on the tenant. These changes will help families avoid eviction over short-term financial setbacks and prevent unnecessary fees from adding to already high housing costs.

Falls Church and the surrounding region continue to grapple with some of the highest housing costs in the Commonwealth. For many residents, a missed paycheck, an unexpected medical bill, or a temporary job loss can quickly create housing insecurity. Giving tenants additional time and more affordable payment options can help prevent a short-term financial challenge from becoming a housing crisis.

Labor & Employment

Workers will also see several significant changes in Virginia employment law beginning July 1. Most notably, the Commonwealth will resume its previously approved path toward a $15 minimum wage, with the statewide minimum wage increasing from $12.41 to $13.50 per hour. For a full-time worker, that translates to more than $2,200 in additional annual earnings before taxes.

Virginia is also implementing new pay transparency requirements that will require employers to disclose salary ranges for open positions, giving job seekers more information and greater leverage during the hiring process. This reflects a broader effort to ensure that hard work provides a pathway to economic security.

While the Commonwealth’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program officially becomes law on July 1, the benefits themselves will be phased in over the next several years. Once fully implemented, the program will allow eligible workers to take paid time off to welcome a new child, care for a seriously ill family member, recover from their own serious medical condition, address certain military family needs, or seek assistance related to domestic violence. This program will make Virginia the first state in the South to guarantee paid family and medical leave.

Consumer Protections

For those that wear cosmetics, the products you purchase will become a little safer. This new law will prohibit the use of certain ingredients in the manufacturing of new cosmetic products after July 1st.

A few years ago, we passed a law to make it easier to unsubscribe from automatic renewal or continuous service offers. Well, now it will be even easier as we’ve better defined “clear and conspicuous” when it comes to cancelling these sometimes pesky subscriptions.

Education

Virginia’s public colleges and universities will be required to establish reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs and practices regarding admissions, class attendance, and exam schedules.

Our public schools will be able to start as early as 14 days before September 1st and no later than 14 days after. Before, the date was set based on Labor Day.

If you live near a school zone, be aware that local governments can now increase school crossing zone times from 30 minutes to up to 60 minutes before and after regular school hours.

Transportation

If you’ve ever wondered why it can be so difficult to address vehicles with excessively loud exhaust systems, a new law gives local governments another enforcement option. Northern Virginia localities will be able to install automated noise-monitoring systems that can identify and ticket vehicles that violate existing exhaust noise limits.

For a full accounting of bills that will become law, visit lis.virginia.gov