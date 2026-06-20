Boys Soccer: Mustangs Fall to Christiansburg in State Semifinals

Meridian’s boys soccer team unfortunately lost to the Christiansburg Blue Demons in the state semifinals on Friday, June 12th. The final score was 2-0, marking the first time the Mustangs were shut out in a game since late March. As for the rest of the tournament, the Blue Demons went on to defeat Brentsville 4-2, claiming the first state championship in their club’s history.

The loss also avenged Christiansburg’s loss to Meridian this time last year, when the Mustangs crushed the Blue Demons 6-1 en route to their state title.

Meridian’s final record comes to 18-3-1, which, despite the bitter ending, is undoubtedly an impressive feat. It also displays a seamless transition between head coaches, with first-year head coach Ronald Cruz-Rivas taking the reins from two-time state champion and coach of the year Nathan Greiner, who attained those accolades in 2023 and 2025.

The club still boasts many accomplishments from this season, including but not limited to being crowned district champions with a record of 8-0-1 against district opponents, as well as seven All-District players, eight All-Region players, and five All-State players.

The players themselves clearly deserve massive credit, with multiple seniors being offered scholarships to play soccer at the collegiate level in addition to the plethora of individual honors earned by the athletes. Considering several of those players earning individual honors were juniors and underclassmen, the team is likely in good hands for the future.

The Mustangs’ defense was a staple of their game this season, and it will likely become even more staunch, as junior goalkeeper Luke Welch, who earned first team All-District, first team All-Region, and second team All-State honors this year, enters his farewell season for the team as a senior.

Despite being unable to defend their state title, as well as dropping the regional championship in frustrating fashion to Brentsville, 2-1, the Mustangs will be able to hang their hats on an incredible season, continuing to cement Meridian as a contender year in and year out.