Virginia Village: 120 in 6-7 Stories?

This Monday, another marathon Falls Church City Council work session inched toward a preliminary vote on a significant affordable housing plan for the 4.5-acre affordable housing site in downtown Falls Church. Incremental progress was made and eventually the “6-7” mantra was dominant. That is, whether a maximum height of buildings on the site will be six or seven stories.

The City of Falls Church’s Virginia Village initiative is a multi-million-dollar strategic revitalization project aimed at addressing the severe loss of affordable housing in the Little City. Centered on a 4.5-acre site along South Maple Avenue, the initiative transforms an aging, early 1940s-era apartment complex into a vibrant, safe, and modernized mixed-income housing community.

A first reading on a convoluted document to redefine zoning and other aspects of the plan where twenty 1941-era fourplex apartments now exist could come next week. Despite all the seeming difficulties getting a comprehensive handle on the visionary project, there was demonstrable progress Monday night.

Falls Church is one of the most competitive and expensive real estate markets in Northern Virginia, with single-family home prices frequently surpassing $1 million. Over the last decade, the city has experienced a steady decline in affordable living options.

To combat this, Falls Church established a revolving Property Acquisition Strike Fund and systematically purchased 9 of the 20 quadplex apartment buildings in the Virginia Village area. The strategic goal was to “land bank” these properties to prevent private luxury redevelopment, preserve existing naturally occurring affordable housing, and lay the groundwork for large-scale municipal redevelopment.

The Virginia Village redevelopment is a cornerstone of the city’s updated Affordable Living Policy, which mandates an increase in the city’s affordable housing inventory. Because the existing quadplexes are over 80 years old and require major, cost-prohibitive structural repairs, the city has opted to partner with third-party housing developers to maximize the site’s potential.

To invite creative and practical solutions from prospective development partners, the city drafted a Request for Proposals (RFP) outlining multiple development scenarios:

1. Rehabilitation with Minor Expansion: Preserving the existing footprint of the city-owned properties while implementing modern updates, possibly adding an extra floor to the structures.

2. Low-Intensity Redevelopment: Razing the current structures and building new, low-density apartment communities reaching up to four stories.

3. Larger Infill Redevelopment: A comprehensive teardown and rebuild featuring multistory structures, potentially up to seven stories high in specific zones.

City leaders, including Mayor Letty Hardi and the City Council, have strongly emphasized that Virginia Village should be more than just high-density, low-income housing. The overarching vision is to construct a mixed-income community. This approach integrates a baseline of committed affordable units (for individuals and families earning 30% to 60% of the Area Median Income) alongside market-rate housing.

Furthermore, the redevelopment process incorporates important civic features. The prospective plans are evaluated on whether they include new park spaces, community centers, and commercial or retail components, such as ground-floor daycare and early-childhood education centers. This perfectly aligns with the city’s holistic philosophy that housing is deeply interconnected with education, transportation, and economic development.

As of mid-2026, the Virginia Village initiative has entered a critical logistical phase. City officials and the City Council are currently debating the exact “order of operations.” Leaders are facing a classic “chicken-and-egg” challenge: should the city lock down specific zoning and land entitlement changes first, or should they partner with a developer and allow the partner’s vision to shape the zoning requirements?

Some council members argue that the zoning and height restrictions must be codified prior to accepting developer bids to prevent neighborhood friction. This cautious approach stems from historical precedent; in 2010, community pushback successfully defeated a similar 5-story affordable housing project—the Wilden project, proposed near the Virginia Village area. By locking down guidelines for building heights, density, step-backs, and neighboring buffers, the city hopes to streamline the development process while honoring community feedback.

A highly praised aspect of the Virginia Village initiative is the city’s proactive tenant protection framework for those residing in the city-owned quadplexes. Whenever renovation or redevelopment schedules are approved, the city has guaranteed:

• Extensive Advance Notice: Months of warning before any relocations are required.

• Relocation Support: Financial and logistical assistance to help renters secure temporary housing within city limits.

• Right of Return: Priority placement in the new, modernized buildings once construction is complete.

The Virginia Village initiative is a comprehensive strategy for addressing the pressing regional affordable housing crisis. Through public-private partnerships, strategic land acquisitions, and rigorous community engagement, the City of Falls Church is taking decisive action to guarantee that affordable living remains a foundational pillar of its vibrant, growing community.