George Mason’s Culture Is Becoming Its Greatest Recruiting Tool

Mason’s Culture Is Becoming Its Greatest Recruiting Tool
Northwest Federal Credit Union partnership reflects a growing vision for George Mason Athletics, community outreach and Northern Virginia connection.
More Than a Signing Day
George Mason Athletics’ inaugural Basketball Signing Day at Northwest Federal Credit Union headquarters Monday evening was billed as an opportunity to introduce the newest members of the Patriots’ men’s and women’s basketball programs.
What emerged instead was a compelling look at something much bigger: culture, community and a shared vision for what George Mason University can become.
Scenes From the Event
George Mason Athletics and Northwest Federal Credit Union used the Herndon event to showcase basketball, community and the next phase of Mason’s regional ambitions.
Northwest Partnership Puts Community at the Center
The event served as the public launch of a first-of-its-kind partnership between George Mason Athletics and Northwest Federal Credit Union that places student-athletes at the center of community engagement efforts throughout Northern Virginia.
As part of the agreement, men’s and women’s basketball players will maintain Northwest checking accounts and serve as ambassadors for the credit union while participating in outreach initiatives across the region.
The partnership also serves as the soft launch of Team NOVA, an initiative designed to connect student-athletes, local businesses and community leaders while creating opportunities that extend far beyond basketball.
Marvin Lewis’ Bigger Vision for Mason
Speaking with the News-Press during the event, George Mason Athletic Director Marvin Lewis repeatedly emphasized a simple but powerful theme: bringing people together.
For Lewis, the partnership is not merely about NIL opportunities or sponsorships. It is about creating meaningful connections between Mason, its student-athletes and the communities they represent.
He spoke about the tremendous resources available at George Mason and his desire to leverage those assets in ways that make the university a centerpiece of life in Northern Virginia.
That means athletics, culture, education and community engagement working together to create experiences that bring people together.
Vanessa Blair-Lewis and a Historic Turnaround
The momentum surrounding Mason was evident throughout Monday’s event and reinforced by recent contract extensions through the 2031-32 season for both men’s coach Tony Skinn and women’s coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis.
Blair-Lewis spoke about the remarkable turnaround of the women’s program since her arrival in Fairfax. When she took over the Patriots, the team was coming off a season without a single Atlantic 10 Conference victory.
Today, the program has achieved milestones never before reached in school history.
Under Blair-Lewis, Mason has captured an Atlantic 10 regular-season championship, won an A-10 Tournament title, advanced to the conference championship game twice and earned the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
The transformation has been built on far more than talent. It has been built on culture, accountability and belief.
Tony Skinn’s Culture Is Bringing People In — and Back
The same principles have become central to Skinn’s program. The Patriots will enter the upcoming season with nine newcomers and five returning players, a roster blend designed to sustain the momentum the men’s program has built in recent years.
Among those returning is guard Malik Presley, who enters his second season at Mason and has already emerged as one of the team’s culture-setters.
Skinn praised Presley for embracing the expectations of the program and helping establish standards for incoming players.
Veteran Brayden O’Connor offered perhaps the simplest assessment of where the program stands, describing Mason basketball as “better than ever.”
And perhaps no player better illustrates the power of the culture Skinn has built than Baraka Okojie.
A former Patriot who chose to return home to George Mason this offseason, Okojie said he was excited to be back in Fairfax and eager to get to work. His return serves as a powerful example of the relationships that continue long after players leave campus and of a program capable of bringing its own people back.
Why This Feels Different
A Season Worth Planning Around
George Mason is aiming to place itself at the forefront of Northern Virginia athletics and entertainment while building something that extends well beyond wins and losses.
Monday’s event demonstrated that the mission is not simply about recruiting talented players. It is about building relationships. It is about serving the community. It is about creating a culture people want to join, remain part of and, in some cases, return to.
If Monday night’s event was any indication, George Mason’s culture may be becoming its greatest recruiting tool.
FCNP Takeaway
These teams are going to be fun to watch. The News-Press will be there to tell the story throughout the season, from player features and game coverage to the larger story of Mason’s push to become a leading entertainment destination in Northern Virginia.Follow FCNP Coverage