FCNP Interactive Sports Feature Mason’s Culture Is Becoming Its Greatest Recruiting Tool Northwest Federal Credit Union partnership reflects a growing vision for George Mason Athletics, community outreach and Northern Virginia connection.

Overview Photos + Video Partnership Lewis’ Vision Women’s Turnaround Men’s Culture Outlook

More Than a Signing Day George Mason Athletics’ inaugural Basketball Signing Day at Northwest Federal Credit Union headquarters Monday evening was billed as an opportunity to introduce the newest members of the Patriots’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. What emerged instead was a compelling look at something much bigger: culture, community and a shared vision for what George Mason University can become. Key Takeaways 🏀 Basketball momentumBoth programs enter the season with high expectations. 🤝 Community partnershipNorthwest Federal Credit Union will connect athletes with Northern Virginia. ⭐ Lewis’ missionMake Mason the No. 1 entertainment destination in NOVA. 🔄 Culture mattersBaraka Okojie’s return shows Mason’s relationships can bring players home.

Scenes From the Event George Mason Athletics and Northwest Federal Credit Union used the Herndon event to showcase basketball, community and the next phase of Mason’s regional ambitions. George Mason and Northwest Federal Credit Union launch a community-focused partnership. The inaugural Basketball Signing Day introduced players and highlighted Team NOVA. Open event video

Northwest Partnership Puts Community at the Center The event served as the public launch of a first-of-its-kind partnership between George Mason Athletics and Northwest Federal Credit Union that places student-athletes at the center of community engagement efforts throughout Northern Virginia. As part of the agreement, men’s and women’s basketball players will maintain Northwest checking accounts and serve as ambassadors for the credit union while participating in outreach initiatives across the region. The partnership also serves as the soft launch of Team NOVA, an initiative designed to connect student-athletes, local businesses and community leaders while creating opportunities that extend far beyond basketball. “This is about bringing people together.” Marvin Lewis’ central message during the event

Marvin Lewis’ Bigger Vision for Mason Speaking with the News-Press during the event, George Mason Athletic Director Marvin Lewis repeatedly emphasized a simple but powerful theme: bringing people together. For Lewis, the partnership is not merely about NIL opportunities or sponsorships. It is about creating meaningful connections between Mason, its student-athletes and the communities they represent. He spoke about the tremendous resources available at George Mason and his desire to leverage those assets in ways that make the university a centerpiece of life in Northern Virginia. Lewis believes George Mason can become the premier entertainment destination in Northern Virginia. A vision that extends beyond wins and losses That means athletics, culture, education and community engagement working together to create experiences that bring people together.

Vanessa Blair-Lewis and a Historic Turnaround The momentum surrounding Mason was evident throughout Monday’s event and reinforced by recent contract extensions through the 2031-32 season for both men’s coach Tony Skinn and women’s coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis. Blair-Lewis spoke about the remarkable turnaround of the women’s program since her arrival in Fairfax. When she took over the Patriots, the team was coming off a season without a single Atlantic 10 Conference victory. Today, the program has achieved milestones never before reached in school history. 1st NCAA Tournament berth A-10 Regular-season title A-10 Tournament title 2x Title game appearances Under Blair-Lewis, Mason has captured an Atlantic 10 regular-season championship, won an A-10 Tournament title, advanced to the conference championship game twice and earned the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The transformation has been built on far more than talent. It has been built on culture, accountability and belief.

Tony Skinn’s Culture Is Bringing People In — and Back The same principles have become central to Skinn’s program. The Patriots will enter the upcoming season with nine newcomers and five returning players, a roster blend designed to sustain the momentum the men’s program has built in recent years. Among those returning is guard Malik Presley, who enters his second season at Mason and has already emerged as one of the team’s culture-setters. “We’ve got a great group. I’m excited to play with these guys and do whatever it takes to win.” Malik Presley Skinn praised Presley for embracing the expectations of the program and helping establish standards for incoming players. Veteran Brayden O’Connor offered perhaps the simplest assessment of where the program stands, describing Mason basketball as “better than ever.” And perhaps no player better illustrates the power of the culture Skinn has built than Baraka Okojie. A former Patriot who chose to return home to George Mason this offseason, Okojie said he was excited to be back in Fairfax and eager to get to work. His return serves as a powerful example of the relationships that continue long after players leave campus and of a program capable of bringing its own people back. Baraka Okojie returns home + Okojie’s return is a relationship story. It shows that the program’s culture can remain meaningful even after a player leaves campus. Malik Presley becomes a culture-setter + Presley is entering only his second season at Mason, but he has already become one of the players helping define expectations for the group. Brayden O’Connor says Mason is better than ever + O’Connor’s confidence reflects the broader optimism around the program and the belief that Mason is entering a new stage of momentum.

Why This Feels Different 25 Years Long view: The News-Press has followed Mason athletics through memorable highs, difficult lows, breakthrough moments and rebuilding years. Now Alignment: From President Gregory Washington’s leadership, to Marvin Lewis’ vision for athletics, to the stability provided by Skinn and Blair-Lewis, there is a shared sense of direction. Next Anticipation: The upcoming basketball season is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in recent memory for the university and the region.

A Season Worth Planning Around George Mason is aiming to place itself at the forefront of Northern Virginia athletics and entertainment while building something that extends well beyond wins and losses. Monday’s event demonstrated that the mission is not simply about recruiting talented players. It is about building relationships. It is about serving the community. It is about creating a culture people want to join, remain part of and, in some cases, return to. If Monday night’s event was any indication, George Mason’s culture may be becoming its greatest recruiting tool.