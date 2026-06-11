Meridian Eyes More State Titles as Spring Playoffs Continue

Meridian’s postseason keeps delivering drama
Three Mustang programs. One historic lacrosse run, one defending soccer champion still alive, and one tennis team storming into a title match.
Boys Lacrosse
Boys lacrosse lost in the state semifinals 15-7 to E.C. Glass, ending their season and undefeated record. Despite the box score, the Mustangs kept the game close for a large portion of the game, but were unable to ever catch up to E.C. Glass. Their season ends with back-to-back region championships, as well as many players being named All-District, including senior Colin Williams being named District Player of the Year. After one of the most successful seasons in Meridian history, this year’s squad has set a new bar for teams of the future to try and reach.
Boys Soccer
Boys soccer advanced to the state semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Tabb High School. They will face Christiansburg in the state semifinals, and the winner will go on to play in the state championship just a day later. Both semifinal games, Meridian vs. Christiansburg and Brentsville vs. Liberty Christian, as well as the championship game, will take place in Emory & Henry Stadium, a daunting five-hour drive from Falls Church. Meanwhile, for Meridian’s opponents Christiansburg, the drive is much shorter, falling just short of 90 minutes. Questions will likely be raised about the location choice of this final-four-esque event, as Christiansburg is significantly closer to the site than any other team participating. Nonetheless, the Mustangs’ title chances are still alive and well, as they look to defend their state title and become back-to-back state champions.
Girls Tennis
In their state semifinal, girls tennis steamrolled Abingdon 5-0 to advance to the state championship. This comes just four days after another 5-0 sweep in the state quarterfinals over Tabb. The Mustangs will face the reigning four-time state champions in Maggie L. Walker. Maggie Walker will look for their fifth state title in a row, and Meridian will look to avenge their loss in the regional championship.
The playoff picture
Road trip reality check
Region Champs
Thomas Lapp and Mia Vuckovic captured Region 3B singles titles and advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University.
Repeat regional champ who won his quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches without dropping a game.
Dominant regional run capped by a 6-2, 6-2 championship victory over Ella Wiatt of Maggie Walker.