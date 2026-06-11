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2026-06-14 2:34 AM
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Meridian Eyes More State Titles as Spring Playoffs Continue


🏆 Spring Playoff Pulse

Meridian’s postseason keeps delivering drama

Three Mustang programs. One historic lacrosse run, one defending soccer champion still alive, and one tennis team storming into a title match.

15–7 Lacrosse semifinal final
3–1 Boys soccer over Tabb
5–0 Girls tennis semifinal sweep
Historic season ends

Boys Lacrosse

Lost 15–7 to E.C. Glass

Boys lacrosse lost in the state semifinals 15-7 to E.C. Glass, ending their season and undefeated record. Despite the box score, the Mustangs kept the game close for a large portion of the game, but were unable to ever catch up to E.C. Glass. Their season ends with back-to-back region championships, as well as many players being named All-District, including senior Colin Williams being named District Player of the Year. After one of the most successful seasons in Meridian history, this year’s squad has set a new bar for teams of the future to try and reach.

Back-to-backRegion championships
POYColin Williams honored
Still chasing a title

Boys Soccer

Won 3–1 over Tabb

Boys soccer advanced to the state semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Tabb High School. They will face Christiansburg in the state semifinals, and the winner will go on to play in the state championship just a day later. Both semifinal games, Meridian vs. Christiansburg and Brentsville vs. Liberty Christian, as well as the championship game, will take place in Emory & Henry Stadium, a daunting five-hour drive from Falls Church. Meanwhile, for Meridian’s opponents Christiansburg, the drive is much shorter, falling just short of 90 minutes. Questions will likely be raised about the location choice of this final-four-esque event, as Christiansburg is significantly closer to the site than any other team participating. Nonetheless, the Mustangs’ title chances are still alive and well, as they look to defend their state title and become back-to-back state champions.

Final 4State semifinal berth
Repeat?Defending state champs
State title match

Girls Tennis

Won 5–0 over Abingdon

In their state semifinal, girls tennis steamrolled Abingdon 5-0 to advance to the state championship. This comes just four days after another 5-0 sweep in the state quarterfinals over Tabb. The Mustangs will face the reigning four-time state champions in Maggie L. Walker. Maggie Walker will look for their fifth state title in a row, and Meridian will look to avenge their loss in the regional championship.

10–0Combined state wins
RevengeRegional rematch ahead

The playoff picture

1
Lacrosse raised the barAn undefeated run ended, but the Mustangs leave with another region crown and major honors.
2
Soccer is still aliveMeridian is two wins from defending its state title and going back-to-back.
3
Tennis gets the powerhouseThe Mustangs face four-time defending champion Maggie L. Walker for the title.

Road trip reality check

Falls Church to Emory & Henry~5 hours
Christiansburg to Emory & Henry~90 minutes
Tap the sport buttons to flip through Meridian’s spring playoff storylines.
Thomas Lapp and Mia Vuckovic, Region 3B singles tennis champs
Photo: Alixandria Lapp
Meridian Mustangs Tennis

Region Champs

Thomas Lapp and Mia Vuckovic captured Region 3B singles titles and advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University.

Thomas Lapp (11) Region 3B Singles Champ

Repeat regional champ who won his quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches without dropping a game.

Mia Vuckovic (9) Region 3B Singles Champ

Dominant regional run capped by a 6-2, 6-2 championship victory over Ella Wiatt of Maggie Walker.

Next Match State Semifinals June 12 at Liberty University. Both face Western Albemarle opponents for a spot in the state championship match. Read More

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