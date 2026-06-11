Meridian Eyes More State Titles as Spring Playoffs Continue

Historic season ends Boys Lacrosse Lost 15–7 to E.C. Glass Boys lacrosse lost in the state semifinals 15-7 to E.C. Glass, ending their season and undefeated record. Despite the box score, the Mustangs kept the game close for a large portion of the game, but were unable to ever catch up to E.C. Glass. Their season ends with back-to-back region championships, as well as many players being named All-District, including senior Colin Williams being named District Player of the Year. After one of the most successful seasons in Meridian history, this year’s squad has set a new bar for teams of the future to try and reach. Back-to-back Region championships POY Colin Williams honored

Still chasing a title Boys Soccer Won 3–1 over Tabb Boys soccer advanced to the state semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Tabb High School. They will face Christiansburg in the state semifinals, and the winner will go on to play in the state championship just a day later. Both semifinal games, Meridian vs. Christiansburg and Brentsville vs. Liberty Christian, as well as the championship game, will take place in Emory & Henry Stadium, a daunting five-hour drive from Falls Church. Meanwhile, for Meridian’s opponents Christiansburg, the drive is much shorter, falling just short of 90 minutes. Questions will likely be raised about the location choice of this final-four-esque event, as Christiansburg is significantly closer to the site than any other team participating. Nonetheless, the Mustangs’ title chances are still alive and well, as they look to defend their state title and become back-to-back state champions. Final 4 State semifinal berth Repeat? Defending state champs