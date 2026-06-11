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2026-06-14 3:01 AM
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BREAKING: Mason Extends Tony Skinn Through 2032

Tony Skinn bobblehead
🏀 George Mason Basketball

Tony Skinn Isn’t Going Anywhere.

George Mason announced Thursday that Tony Skinn has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2031-32 season, giving him the first six-year contract awarded to a head coach in program history.

Why Mason Made the Move

The former Patriot star and member of George Mason’s iconic 2006 Final Four team has transformed the program since taking over in 2023.

70-31 Record
3 Straight 20-Win Seasons
2 Back-to-Back NIT Appearances
🏆 Atlantic 10 Champions
2025 A-10 Coach of the Year

What Mason Is Saying

“Tony represents everything we value in George Mason men’s basketball.”

Athletic Director Marvin Lewis said the extension reflects the university’s confidence in Skinn’s vision, leadership and commitment to continuing to build a nationally respected program.

Tony Skinn bobblehead
“The best is yet to come.” — Tony Skinn

Mason Fans:

Finish the sentence…

Tony Skinn will lead George Mason to __________.
EXIT 2032
TONY SKINN STAYS HERE ➜

Patriot Nation can relax.

The coach behind George Mason’s resurgence is staying in Fairfax through at least the 2031-32 season.

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