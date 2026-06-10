Rep. Beyer Comes Back Sunday to His Beloved F.C. Turf  

Falls Church, VA — U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., who is seeking reelection to a sixth term representing Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, made his first public appearance in the district since the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated the results of a statewide referendum that would have redrawn Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.

The referendum, backed by Democrats, was intended to counter Republican-led redistricting efforts occurring across the country ahead of the November midterm elections. The court’s ruling restored the previous congressional map, returning Beyer to Virginia’s 8th District, which includes Falls Church and much of Northern Virginia.

While the full political impact of the decision on the 2026 election remains unclear, Beyer and his supporters celebrated the return to familiar political territory during the Falls Church Democratic Committee’s annual potluck gathering at the Falls Church Community Center on Sunday evening.

For Beyer, the district has deep personal roots. Before entering national politics, he was a Falls Church businessman, president of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s, and recipient of the city’s prestigious Pillar of the Community Award.

Often described as Falls Church’s “Native Son,” Beyer launched his political career with an upset victory in Virginia’s lieutenant governor race in 1989 and was reelected in 1993. After an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 1997, he remained active in Democratic politics, becoming an early supporter and fundraiser for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012. Beyer later served as U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama before winning election to Congress in 2014.

Beyer also has longstanding ties to the Falls Church News-Press, having written a column for the newspaper’s inaugural edition in March 1991 and contributing frequently over the years.

“Good to be home,” Beyer told the approximately 80 attendees gathered at the Community Center.

Using the mathematical constant Pi as a metaphor, Beyer noted that because Pi extends infinitely, it encourages people to step back from immediate concerns and view events from a broader perspective.

He then outlined three perspectives on the current state of the nation.

“Times Are Bad”

Beyer cited concerns including former President Donald Trump’s political influence, the war in Iran, tariffs and inflation, immigration enforcement policies, reduced investment in scientific research and health care, corruption, threats to democratic institutions, widening income inequality, declining birth rates, and what he described as erosion of the American Dream.

“Times Are Good”

At the same time, Beyer highlighted reasons for optimism, including the growing number of women in leadership positions in business, higher education, and government; medical breakthroughs in areas such as obesity treatment, cancer research, and life extension; continued success of democratic elections; expansion of renewable energy technologies including wind, solar, fusion, and geothermal power; and Democratic gains in recent Virginia elections.

He also pointed to growing public activism, independent and alternative media outlets such as podcasts, Substack publications, Cardinal News, The Richmonder, and the Falls Church News-Press, as well as expanding acceptance of LGBTQ+ communities and continued social progress.

“Times Are What We Make Them”

Beyer’s final message focused on civic engagement and community involvement.

“Organize, not agonize,” he urged.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots activism, nonprofit organizations, faith communities, schools, chambers of commerce, and local civic institutions in shaping the future. Looking ahead, Beyer stressed the significance of the November elections and the groundwork being laid for the 2028 presidential election cycle.

“I choose optimism, energy, the conviction that we can never quit, but must always work to make things better,” Beyer said. “Sisyphus smiling.”