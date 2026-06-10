Hardy Back To FC. Schools

Falls Church, VA — Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) is welcoming back a familiar leader. The Falls Church City School Board approved Valerie Hardy as the division’s new Executive Principal during its June 9 meeting. Hardy will officially begin her new role on July 1, overseeing school principals and instructional leaders across the highly ranked Virginia school division.

Hardy is no stranger to FCCPS. She served as principal of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School from 2017 to 2021 before becoming Head of Secondary Schools from 2021 to 2023, where she helped guide the district’s internationally recognized International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum across Mary Ellen Henderson and Meridian High School.

During her previous tenure in Falls Church, Hardy launched the innovative Academy for Sustainable Thinking and played a key role in leading FCCPS through three successful International Baccalaureate program evaluations.

She returns to Falls Church from Prince William County Public Schools, where she currently serves as Director of Elementary Schools. In that role, she coaches and evaluates principals across multiple schools and has been associated with notable academic gains, including a five-point increase in reading achievement and four-point increases in mathematics and science on Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments. Chronic absenteeism also declined from 21 percent to 14 percent under her leadership.

“Valerie knows our students, our families, and our IB mission, and she leads with relationships first,” said FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Dade. “She rose to the top of a strong field because of her focus on every learner and her record of getting results alongside the people she serves. I could not be more excited to welcome her home.”

Hardy emerged as the top candidate following a comprehensive selection process that included cabinet screening, interviews with principals and district leaders, and a final interview with the superintendent. Dade cited her commitment to equitable access, extensive leadership experience across all grade levels, and ability to build trust with students, staff, and families.

A graduate of James Madison University, Hardy holds bachelor’s degrees in sociology and special education, a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and an administration and supervision endorsement from the University of Virginia.

“Falls Church City has always felt like home,” Hardy said. “Its commitment to wellness, equity, and belonging is the kind of community I want to serve. I’m honored to return and to partner with our principals, teachers, families, and students to build on what makes FCCPS special.”

FCCPS Continues Statewide Leadership in Academic Achievement

The leadership announcement comes as Falls Church City Public Schools concludes the 2025-2026 academic year with another record of achievement and innovation. Widely recognized as one of Virginia’s top-performing school divisions and the state’s premier PreK-12 International Baccalaureate school district, FCCPS once again ranked among the Commonwealth’s academic leaders.

The district led Virginia in SOL pass rates in reading and science while earning top-two statewide rankings in mathematics and history.

The Meridian High School Class of 2026 continued the district’s tradition of academic excellence. Sixty-four seniors earned the prestigious International Baccalaureate Diploma, while additional students completed the district’s expanding IB Career-Related Programme.

FCCPS also earned national recognition from Youth Service America, which designated the division a Gold Ribbon School District for excellence in service learning. Programs such as GIVE Day and the intergenerational HipStangs Reading Club were highlighted as examples of the district’s commitment to civic engagement and community service.

“This year’s accomplishments are a testament to our dedicated educators and our students-first approach,” said Dade. “From achieving top state academic scores to fostering a culture of community service, our students continue to thrive.”

The district also successfully implemented its FY26 budget while supporting continued enrollment growth, investing in teacher compensation, professional development, and technology upgrades.

Meridian High School IB Program Posts Strong Participation and Achievement

Meridian High School’s International Baccalaureate program remained a cornerstone of student success during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Key highlights include:

IB Diploma and Career-Related Program Participation

68 IB Diploma Candidates , representing approximately 27 percent of the senior class, completed the rigorous requirements of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and await final scores.

, representing approximately 27 percent of the senior class, completed the rigorous requirements of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and await final scores. 22 IB Career-Related Programme Graduates completed the school’s career-focused IB pathway, combining academic coursework with specialized professional preparation.

Student Engagement and Academic Performance

86 percent participation rate , with the vast majority of Meridian students taking at least one IB course and examination during high school.

, with the vast majority of Meridian students taking at least one IB course and examination during high school. More than 990 IB examinations administered annually across over 35 subject areas.

administered annually across over 35 subject areas. An impressive 97 percent district-wide IB pass rate .

. 84 students in the Class of 2027 are currently on track to pursue the full IB Diploma next year.

As FCCPS prepares for the 2026-2027 school year, district leaders say Hardy’s return strengthens an already high-performing educational system that continues to serve as a model for public education in Virginia and the nation.