Falls Church News Briefs 6-4-2026

Falls Church Arts Awards 2026 Excellence in Art Scholarships

Falls Church Arts announced the recipients of its 2026 Excellence in Art Scholarships. Twelve students from across the region were selected based on their commitment to the visual arts and plans to pursue art studies in higher education.

Recipients are Stuti Arayal, Chloe Madison Brown, Catherine Buchholz, Kevin Burgos-Prada, Evelyn Cartwright, Jose Ellen Hackley, Adi Rose Henderson, Katherine Anne Maizel Daly, Morgan Palmer, Kate Peterson, Olivia Seifert-Ahanda, and Sara Sunmi Keiko Yoshikawa.

Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support college-level art studies.

Falls Church Arts All Member Show Opens June 6

Falls Church Arts will present the first installment of its annual All Member Show from June 6 through July 12, featuring works by 72 artists whose last names begin with A through L.

A free meet-the-artists reception will be held Saturday, June 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. The exhibition includes artwork in a wide variety of media from artists throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

A second installment featuring artists with last names beginning M through Z will run July 18 through Aug. 23.

McKay Marks Pride Month in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay issued a statement recognizing June as Pride Month and reaffirming the county’s commitment to inclusion and equity for LGBTQ+ residents.

McKay also noted that Fairfax County has again received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

“June is Pride Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the resilience, contributions, and history of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community. It is also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to fostering a community where everyone feels valued, respected, and welcomed. “In Fairfax County, inclusion is not limited to one month on the calendar. Through our policies, programs, and community partnerships, we continue to work toward ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to thrive and feel a sense of belonging. Our One Fairfax policy remains an important framework in helping guide equitable decision-making and strengthening our diverse community. “I am also proud to share that Fairfax County continues to receive a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, which recognizes localities for inclusive laws, policies, and services that support LGBTQ+ residents. This recognition reflects the work happening across our County to ensure Fairfax remains a welcoming place for all. “Pride Month also offers an opportunity to come together in celebration and support. Whether through community events, cultural programs, or simply taking time to learn more about LGBTQ+ history and experiences, there are many ways to participate throughout the month. To explore Pride events and activities happening in and around Fairfax County, visit fxva.com/pride.”

Fairfax Police Annual Report Highlights Progress

The Fairfax County Police Department recently released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting continued investments in public safety, innovation, accountability, and officer recruitment to help keep Fairfax County one of the safest communities in the nation.

The report highlights several key accomplishments from 2025, including the continued success of the department’s Real Time Crime Center, which uses tools such as license plate readers, live camera integration, and aerial assets to support investigations, improve officer safety, and help locate suspects and victims in real time.

The department also reached a major recruitment milestone, receiving more than 3,000 police officer applications in 2025.

In addition, the National Policing Institute selected FCPD as the first Knowledge and Innovation Site for the National Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab, recognizing the department’s work in accountability, use-of-force review, and continuous improvement.

Falls Church Mayor, Leaders Endorse Beyer for Congress

Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi, Vice Mayor Laura Downs, City Councilmembers Marybeth Connelly, Erin Flynn, and David Snyder, Sheriff Matt Cay, Treasurer Jody Acosta, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton, and former City Councilmember Phil Duncan endorsed Congressman Don Beyer’s reelection as representative for Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

“Don has been an extraordinary partner to the City of Falls Church. From stepping up to support federal workers facing the Trump administration’s cruel layoffs to helping us secure federal funding for affordable housing initiatives, Don has consistently delivered for our community when it matters most,” said Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi. “I’m proud to support his re-election because his leadership has made a real difference in strengthening our Little City.”