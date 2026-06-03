Meridian Spring Sports Playoffs Update: Mustangs Advance in Multiple State Title Pursuits

Baseball Season Ends, While Lacrosse, Soccer and Tennis Continue Championship Runs

By Dinos Simcox

As the spring sports postseason continues, several Meridian teams remain in pursuit of regional and state championships, while others have seen impressive seasons come to a close.

Meridian Baseball Falls to Goochland in Regional Semifinals

The Meridian baseball team’s season ended on Tuesday, June 2, with an 8-5 loss to top-seeded Goochland in the regional semifinals.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Mustangs completed a remarkable turnaround during the second half of the season. After opening the year with a 3-5 record, Meridian surged into playoff contention and earned a postseason victory over Culpeper County.

With a roster featuring many underclassmen, the future remains bright for the Mustangs as they look to build on this season’s success over the coming years.

Boys Lacrosse Wins Second Straight Regional Championship

The Meridian boys lacrosse team secured its second consecutive regional championship on Monday, June 1, defeating Western Albemarle 10-9.

Already assured of a place in the state tournament, the Mustangs added another milestone to their historic season. Meridian remains undefeated at 18-0 and claimed the program’s second-ever regional title.

The Mustangs begin their state championship quest on Friday, June 5, when they host the Atlee Raiders. Atlee enters the matchup with a 10-7 record and is coming off a narrow 8-7 loss in its regional championship game.

Girls Lacrosse Earns State Tournament Berth Despite Regional Final Loss

The Meridian girls lacrosse team fell to Western Albemarle 12-8 in the regional championship game, ending a seven-game winning streak.

The loss brings the Mustangs’ record to 14-4, but their appearance in the regional final secured a spot in the state tournament.

Meridian will travel to face the Hanover Hawks on June 5. Hanover enters the postseason with a 15-2 record and recently captured its own regional championship, presenting a difficult challenge for the Mustangs.

Girls Tennis Looks Ahead to State Tournament

Meridian girls tennis will attempt to move past its regional championship loss to Maggie Walker as the team turns its attention toward a state title run.

The Mustangs are scheduled to face the Tabb Tigers on Thursday, June 4, in the opening round of state tournament competition.

Boys Soccer Advances to Regional Championship

The Meridian boys soccer team continued its dominant season by defeating William Monroe 2-1 in the regional semifinals.

The victory improved the Mustangs’ record to 17-1-1 and guaranteed them a place in the state tournament.

Before state play begins, Meridian will compete for a regional championship against the Brentsville Tigers, the region’s second seed. The teams previously met during the regular season, with the Mustangs earning a 2-0 victory.

Brentsville will be looking for revenge in the rematch, while Meridian aims to continue its outstanding season by adding another regional title to its résumé.

Multiple Mustangs Teams Continue State Championship Pursuits

With boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, girls tennis and boys soccer all advancing to state tournament competition, Meridian’s spring sports season remains very much alive.

Several Mustang teams are now just a few victories away from adding state championship trophies to an already successful spring campaign.