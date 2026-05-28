Original Pancake House Closes After 15 Years Serving Falls Church Area

The Original Pancake House Closes in Falls Church Area After 15 Years



The Original Pancake House Closes Its Doors for Good

The Original Pancake House, long known for its cinnamon-glazed apple pancakes, oven-baked Dutch Baby pancake coated with powdered sugar, and charitable work in the Falls Church area, has closed permanently.

“After 15 amazing years, our restaurant will be closing,” a notice posted on the front door reads. “We are incredibly thankful for the loyalty, support, and friendships our customers have given us throughout the years. Serving this community has been a true privilege. From the bottom of our hearts — thank you for being part of this journey.”

Equipment and furniture from the restaurant are listed for sale in an online auction as a “short notice restaurant closing.” Operations appear to have officially ended at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25.

The restaurant originally opened at 370 W. Broad Street in the Broaddale Shopping Center before moving outside the city in 2010 to the Shops at West Falls Church, located at 7395 Route 29, Suite M.

By that time, the restaurant was already known as “a major supporter of the City businesses and events,” the Falls Church News-Press reported that year.

Longtime owner Jeff Bulman was known for hosting a Christmas breakfast for disadvantaged people in the area, where severely disabled guests were served pancake smoothies and volunteers distributed toys and books to children.

The restaurant also continued supporting community groups over the years, including fundraisers for organizations such as the Arc of Northern Virginia.