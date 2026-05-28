Northern Virginia Gay News 5-28-2026

Falls Church Council Proclaims June as Pride Month

At this Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting, the Council unanimously voted to adopt the following resolution in recognition of June as Pride Month in the City, here in its entirety:

WHEREAS, June is recognized as Pride Month nationwide as a celebration of sexual and gender diversity and to increase awareness of the efforts to establish and preserve equal rights for LGBTQIA+ people; and

WHEREAS, Pride Month has its origins in the riots, protests, and anti-discrimination campaigns of the 1960s, organized by LGBTQIA+ community members to fight for equal rights at every level of government, the commemoration of which underscores our determination to support, preserve and advance the civil rights of all human beings; and

WHEREAS, it is appropriate to celebrate progress made in the decades since the first Pride, and to recognize the challenges the community continues to face; and

WHEREAS, according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Alert Desk, in 2025 over 1000 reported anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents occurred across the U.S., with 532 incidents directly the targeting trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming community; and

WHEREAS, the City Council affirms its year-round support for the civil rights of people of all backgrounds and identities, including transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming people, people of varying sexual orientations, and those engaged in diverse relationship structures; and

WHEREAS, City-run programs, events, and activities are open for all to participate in a manner consistent with their gender identity, sexuality, and relationship structure; and

WHEREAS, the Falls Church community is a proud home to LGBTQIA+ community members and joins them in celebrating diversity and unity in their many forms;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Letty Hardi, Mayor of the City of Falls Church, Virginia, do hereby proclaim the month of June 2026 as Pride Month in the City of Falls Church and urge all to respect and honor our diverse community, celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance, and participate in the City’s “June Joy” pop-up event, Pride in Cherry Hill Park.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Seal of the City of Falls Church, Virginia to be affixed this 26th day of May, 2026.

Letty Hardi, Mayor.

Cannes Film Festival Highlights Gay Films

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, there were many gay films, several by prominent out gay filmmakers. Ira Sachs’ “The Man I Love,” the sole American film in official competition, a “musical fantasy,” starring Oscar winner Rami Malek, received a lengthy standing ovation. Malek plays an actor in New York City during the late 1980s who encounters a turning point in his life and career.

“Bitter Christmas,” by gay icon Pedro Almódovar, has a woman (Bárbara Lennie) coping with loss and love while a parallel storyline depicts a gay filmmaker (Leonardo Sbaraglia) writing a script of her story. And out gay filmmaker Lukas Dhont’s (“Close”) new film, “Coward,” concerns two men who meet and fall in love during World War I. Costars Emmanuel Macchia (his debut) and Valentine Campagne, shared the Best Actor Award at the Festival.

The opening selection in the “Un Certain Regard” category was trans and non-binary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun’s “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” about a gay filmmaker and a horror actress. The film won this year’s Queer Palm Award.

Fairfax Gay Leaders Host Pride Month Brunch Sunday

All Are Welcome: A Celebration of Fairfax County’s Out and Proud Democratic Leaders this Sunday, May 31, from 2 to 4 p.m at Mackenzie’s Tunes and Tonic, 3950 University Dr., Suite 210 in Fairfax.

This event brings together out and proud Democratic leaders, including School Board Members Karl Frisch, Robyn Lady, and Kyle McDaniel to send an unmistakable message: in Fairfax County. We are committed to fighting every single day to ensure that every person is treated with dignity and respect.

Upcoming Gay Community Brunch at Freddie’s

On Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. enjoy the community brunch and conversation at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant, 555 23rd St. S., Arlington, Virginia 22202. LGBTQ+ folk will gather in the heart of National Landing. The all-you-can-eat buffet-style brunch is reasonable priced at $14.99 plus gratuity and includes dessert and a mimosa or a non-alcoholic beverage.

This brunch is unique in that it is more than a brunch. It attracts a diverse group of local professionals and gay community advocates for insightful conversation.

NoVa Gays Prepare for Pride Month Dinner

The local LGBTQ+ community is gearing up for a Pride Month dinner at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Federico Ristorante Italiano, 519 23rd St. S, Arlington, Virginia. The event is a monthly activity hosted by Go Gay DC – Metro DC’s LGBTQ+ Community, that promises to blend Crystal City’s rich history with a modern, inclusive social atmosphere.