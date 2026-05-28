Movie Review: Obsession Hits All the Right Horror Notes 

“Obsession” Movie Review: A Horror Film That Starts Like a Rom-Com

“Obsession” Movie Review: A Would-Be Rom-Com Takes a Sharp Turn into Horror

If you like horror, Obsession hits all the essential elements of the genre. Recently released and rated R, the film is especially notable for the strength of its two lead performances from Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston.

Navarrette, of Mexican and Australian descent, previously had a signature supporting role in The CW’s Superman & Lois. In Obsession, she handles the psychologically complex lead role of Nikki with dazzling believability, delivering a tour de force performance that draws viewers in and does not let go.

As Bear Bailey, Michael Johnston complements Navarrette’s performance with subtle restraint and understated charm, gradually giving way to powerful emotion as the plot darkens. The role feels like a breakout moment for Johnston, who has worked in television, low-budget films and voice-over roles since his teens.

A Romantic Setup Turns Sinister

Johnston plays Bear, a shy young man deeply infatuated with Nikki. Their friend Ian, played by Cooper Tomlinson, is also close with Nikki, and the group works together at a small music store. Megan Lawless rounds out the young adult cast as Sarah, who has a crush on Bear.

The movie begins with the familiar rhythms of a rom-com, making Bear’s awkward affection for Nikki feel endearing and believable. The early workplace and friend-group scenes give the film an authenticity that helps make the eventual horror turn more effective.

When Bear becomes frustrated by his inability to connect romantically with Nikki, he visits a mystic shop and finds a novelty toy called “One Wish Willow.” After making a wish about Nikki, events begin to spiral in bizarre, frightening and increasingly dramatic ways.

The supernatural twist serves as the driving force behind the film’s horror elements. After the wish is made, one character’s behavior changes rapidly, impacting everyone in the friend group in disturbing and unpredictable ways.

Obsession Is a Safe Bet for Horror Fans

Even for viewers who do not typically gravitate toward horror, Obsession offers plenty to appreciate. The characters are engaging, likable and more layered than the one-dimensional figures often found in lesser horror films. The movie is suspenseful, startling and genuinely unsettling as it unfolds.

The film features many shocking moments, yet avoids many of the clichés common to the genre. Director Curry Barker, who also wrote the screenplay and edited the film, does an impressive job in his first major feature-length movie.

The only real disappointment is the ending, which feels surprisingly unsatisfying and leaves too much unresolved. Otherwise, Obsession succeeds in nearly everything it sets out to accomplish.

If you enjoy horror movies, there is a strong chance you will love Obsession. Even viewers who are not usually fans of the genre may find themselves pleasantly surprised by this stylish and emotionally engaging horror film.