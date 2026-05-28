Meridian Mustangs Playoff Preview: Lacrosse, Soccer, Baseball and Tennis

Regular seasons are over, and that means playoff sports for the best of the best at Meridian. Several teams begin their charge for a state championship this week, and while some face taller tasks than others, they all hope for the same outcome.

Meridian Baseball Enters Regional Playoffs as Fifth Seed

Baseball enters the playoffs as the fifth seed in the region after winning five of their final six games of the regular season, including a 7-1 beatdown of third-seeded Brentsville.

The Mustangs will have their work cut out for them against fourth-seeded Culpeper County, who boasts a 14-7 overall record and went an impressive 9-5 against regional opponents.

Their record is noticeably better than Meridian’s, who went 11-10 overall and only managed 7-9 against regional opponents. However, the Mustangs have been playing their best baseball as of late and will pose a great threat to any team they face.

Girls Lacrosse Earns Top Seed in Regional Playoffs

Girls lacrosse enters the playoffs as the first seed in their region, set to play against fourth-seeded Fauquier.

Meridian holds one of the best overall records at 12-3, and their in-region record is also very strong at 4-1. This is a stark contrast to Fauquier, who only managed a 2-7 overall record and 1-3 in the region.

The one and only matchup of the season between these two teams resulted in a resounding Meridian win, 21-4. The Mustangs will, of course, look to replicate that performance and advance to the regional semifinals.

Undefeated Boys Lacrosse Hosts Kettle Run

The boys lacrosse team’s incredible undefeated season was rewarded with the first seed in the playoffs, where they will host the Kettle Run Cougars.

The Cougars are just 4-10 on the year, with a 1-5 record against regional opponents. The two teams have met before during the regular season, with the Mustangs crushing the Cougars 16-5.

Meridian would be very happy to repeat that result and move on to the next round.

Meridian Tennis Teams Compete in Regional and State Play

Boys tennis was unfortunately beaten in the regional quarterfinals by Maggie Walker. The Mustangs were not at full strength with senior Max Von Schriltz out with a foot injury.

Girls tennis qualified for states with their second-place finish in the regional tournament, bested only by Maggie Walker in the regional finals. They will start their quest for a state championship on June 5.

Outdoor Track Competes at Northwestern District Championships

Meridian’s outdoor track team recently competed in the Northwestern District Championships on May 13.

Their most notable finish was senior William Anderson’s bronze medal in the Boys 3200 Meter Finals, with a time of 10:24.84.

Girls Soccer Faces Brentsville in First Round

Despite a roller coaster of a season, girls soccer managed to sneak into the playoffs as the sixth seed and will face Brentsville in the first round.

Brentsville was one of the best teams in the region this season, and the Mustangs will need to be at the top of their game if they want to advance. Brentsville went 11-3-1 overall and 8-2-1 against regional opponents.

This record is far better than Meridian’s, who went 8-9-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the region. Interestingly, the two clubs just played each other for their final regular season games.

Brentsville was able to net a 2-0 victory over the Mustangs, but Meridian still has a chance to beat their rivals when it matters.

Boys Soccer Holds First Seed in Region

Last but certainly not least, boys soccer holds the first seed in the region and will play against Kettle Run in the regional quarterfinals.

Meridian has an excellent overall record of 15-1-1 and an equally strong record against regional opponents with an 8-0-1 record. Meanwhile, Kettle Run is 8-9 on the year, having played exclusively against regional opponents.

The last meetup between these teams was earlier this season, and it saw the Mustangs enjoy a 2-1 victory.