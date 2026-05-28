Meridian Mustang Lacrosse Dominate Rain-Soaked Region Quarterfinals

Mustangs Boys Lacrosse Crush Kettle Run 20-7, Advance to Regional Semifinals SEO Title: Mustangs Boys Lacrosse Defeats Kettle Run 20-7, Advances in Regional Playoffs Meta Description: Mustangs boys lacrosse defeated Kettle Run 20-7 on May 27, overcoming a weather delay to stay undefeated and advance to the regional semifinals. Suggested URL Slug: mustangs-boys-lacrosse-kettle-run-regional-semifinals

On Wednesday, May 27, the Mustangs boys lacrosse team crushed the Kettle Run Cougars 20-7 to advance to the regional semifinals. The game included weather delays, with the second half postponed 40 minutes to avoid a thunderstorm.

The Mustangs were heavy favorites entering the matchup, with their undefeated record towering over Kettle Run’s 4-10 overall mark. They outclassed the Cougars from the start, scoring their first goal just six seconds into the game and never looking back.

The Mustangs led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and added eight more goals before halftime to take a commanding 15-3 lead into the break. Despite the long wait before returning to the field, the Mustangs picked up right where they left off, playing a balanced second half and punching their ticket to the next round of the regional playoffs.

While the game may have looked simple on the scoreboard, the storm delay before the second half created an uncommon and complicated obstacle for the Mustangs to overcome. Head coach William Stewart explained the difficulties of playing around a weather delay.

“Your muscles cool down and it takes the edge off, so [I tell my players] they need to bring it back up to finish the game, and balance their mental state to finish the game,” Stewart said. “I didn’t know the weather was going to be an issue, but even before that, we were coming off a long break with not many games and not having a lot of practices, so those were reasons I put ‘meet the mental challenge’ as one of our keys to today’s game.”

With the dominant win, the Mustangs not only advanced to the regional semifinals but also continued their undefeated season, improving to 16-0 on the year.

“We just try to come into every game with a new approach and talk about how we’re 0-0. Winning last week doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to win this week,” Stewart said. “That being said, I’m so proud of this team. In terms of the record, it’s the greatest accomplishment under my coaching tenure, and it speaks to the players and the way they play together, how hard they play and the work they put in.”

The Mustangs do not yet know their opponent for the regional semifinals, but they will host the contest regardless of who they play. A win in the semifinals would give the Mustangs a chance at a regional championship and, more importantly, secure a spot in the state tournament.