Latest Falls Church News Briefs and Community Updates | May 28, 2026

Virginia Gov. Spanberger Signs Childhood Education Measures Into Law

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a package of bipartisan legislation focused on strengthening early childhood education, supporting parents and helping more Virginia families access affordable, quality childcare.

The legislation includes House Bill 18 and Senate Bill 3, which create the Employee Child Care Assistance Program to incentivize employers to contribute to childcare costs for their employees.

Snyder Requests Correction on ‘Missing Middle’ Housing Quote

A correction request was submitted regarding the May 21–27, 2026 article “Va. Village: How Many Affordable Homes?” The letter states that remarks about Virginia Village and “missing middle” housing were misquoted.

The clarification says the phrase “missing middle” referred to comments from a current Virginia Village resident during a City community outreach session.

Del. Marcus Simon Calls for Action on Guns, Housing and Education

Delegate Marcus Simon outlined key priorities for Virginia lawmakers, calling for bold action on gun violence prevention, affordable housing, student debt relief, education funding and climate justice.

Simon highlighted support for enhanced background checks, more housing near transit, stronger borrower protections and expanded solar, wind and energy efficiency programs.

Rep. Don Beyer to Keynote Falls Church Democrats Potluck June 7

U.S. Rep. Donald Beyer is scheduled to keynote the Falls Church City Democratic Committee’s annual potluck on Sunday, June 7.

Beyer, who has represented Falls Church in Congress since winning office in November 2014, is running for re-election this year and has received numerous local endorsements.

Daylight Saving Time Legislation Gains Momentum in Congress

Legislation that could allow Virginia and other states to remain on daylight saving time year-round is again gaining traction in Congress.

The Sunshine Protection Act would permit states to end twice-a-year clock changes and permanently keep daylight saving time.

Fairfax County Students Earn Top Honors at FBLA Conference

Fairfax County Public Schools students earned statewide recognition at the 2026 Virginia Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Reston.

Twenty-six FCPS students won first-place awards, while more than 90 placed in the top four and qualified for national competition in events including accounting, business law, cybersecurity, digital animation and public speaking.