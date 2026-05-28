Falls Church News-Press Editorial, May 28, 2026: An Extraordinary Memorial Weekend

Falls Church Memorial Day Weekend Celebrates Community, Service & Graduation

Falls Church Memorial Day Weekend Celebrates Community, Service and Graduation

Falls Church, VA — An extended Memorial Day weekend in the Little City brought together community celebration, remembrance, graduation and tribute, showcasing the many sides of Falls Church civic life.

Harvey’s Summer Stomp Launches the Weekend

The weekend began Thursday evening with the first-ever Harvey’s Restaurant-sponsored Summer Stomp, featuring nearly two dozen local businesses and organizations, including Clay Cafe, Creative Cauldron, Founders Eye Care, KiPS Family Gymnastics, Scramble and Mary Riley Styles Public Library.

Memorial Day Parade Honors the Fallen

Despite a rainy weekend, the annual Memorial Day parade proceeded smoothly after the weather cleared. The event honored those who gave their lives in defense of the United States, with remarks from Harry Shovlin, retiring City Manager Wyatt Shields and Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton.

Meridian High School Class of 2026 Graduates

On Tuesday morning, Falls Church’s Meridian High School celebrated the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2026, as rain and drizzle failed to dampen the spirit of the occasion.

Falls Church Remembers Ted White

Later Tuesday, Friends of the News-Press gathered at the Stratford Garden Inn to honor Falls Church native, science fiction author, editor, fan and music critic Ted White, who died over the weekend at age 88.

From young graduates to fallen heroes, local businesses, community service and the memory of a life well lived, Falls Church’s Memorial Day weekend reflected the full spirit of the Little City.