Falls Church Business News & Notes 5-28-2026

Business News and Events in Falls Church and Northern Virginia

Are You One of the Top B2B Providers for SMBs?

Are you the engine that helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive? Whether you deliver game-changing software, essential logistics, cutting-edge marketing, or top-tier customer service, your company could be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner — the ultimate honor for B2B excellence.

Inc.’s Power Partner Awards celebrate and promote the companies that entrepreneurs and small businesses trust the most — the partners that truly move the needle. This prestigious list highlights the very best B2B providers in the United States and around the globe.

Apply by Friday, May 29, to secure the super-early rate.

incpowerpartners.secure-platform.com/a

How Technology Can Help Law Firms

Firms can join this webinar to learn more about streamlining operations with legal tech using automation and workflow tools to reduce administrative burdens, improve turnaround times, and allow attorneys to focus on higher-value work at 2 p.m. on May 28.

The session also covers how AI can drive increased profitability through the use of analytics, AI-assisted research, and billing optimization tools. Register for the Zoom link.

us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EfHK-pRRSVuPrGjTWQrK8g#/registration

Building Your Business Performance Dashboard Metrics

Thursday, May 28, 10 a.m. — This webinar is useful for early-stage companies, growth companies, and mature businesses.

During this free webinar, participants will learn:

The significance of a business “scorecard”

The principles that guide a first dashboard draft

How to build a dashboard

How to decide on key metrics

How dashboard insights can positively impact business performance

The meeting link will be shared upon registration.

clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=110460023

Virginia Dream FC Has New Sponsor

Virginia Dream FC announced Tax Analysts as a proud sponsor of the team.

In game news, the Dream hosted ASA Pro and finished with a 1-1 tie last Wednesday. On Saturday, Virginia Dream FC faced Summit Valley United and returned with an 8-0 win, maintaining its undefeated UPSL season.

This Saturday, the Dream travels to District Elite for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The team also hosts Alexandria Reds Pro at “The Cloud,” also known as Meridian High School Stadium, at 8 p.m. Saturday.

25 Classic Restaurants in the D.C. Area That Stand the Test of Time

Washingtonian magazine highlighted 25 restaurants that have thrived in the area for 25 years or longer.

Three local restaurants received accolades:

Panjshir

Peking Gourmet Inn

Huong Viet

Congratulations to all.

Read more at washingtonian.com/2026/05/19/old-classic-restaurants-in-the-dc-area

Three Floyds Brewing Tap Takeover at The Casual Pint Falls Church

The Casual Pint Falls Church will hold a tap takeover Thursday, May 28, from 5–8 p.m. featuring Indiana’s OG, Three Floyds Brewing.

Three Floyds Brewing is celebrating 30 years of making craft beer and will feature multiple taps. Guests can try them in a flight.

business.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/three-floyds-brewing-tap-takeover-at-the-casual-pint-84916?calendarMonth=2026-05-01

Falls Church Arts – 250 Exhibit Closing Soon

This is the last week to see the exhibit featuring works in all media that reference American life during the 250 years since the Declaration of Independence.

Visit by May 31.