Memorial Day Program 2026

Mustangs Claw Into Playoffs; Win Final Game of Regular Season
Meridian baseball managed to sneak into the playoffs in their final few games of the regular season, and on Tuesday, May 19th, capped their miraculous comeback off with a gritty
Meridian baseball managed to sneak into the playoffs in their final few games of the regular season, and on Tuesday, May 19th, capped their miraculous comeback off with a gritty
The women in the musical, “Little Women” now playing at Creative Cauldron Stage are smart women, independent women, who dance, love and write novels, like Louisa May Alcott portrayed in
A major musical star, Janet Van de Graaff, is to wed her sweetheart and leave the Broadway theatre life behind. Enter the Drowsy Chaperone, the tipsy guardian employed to make
Meridian’s spring sports wrapped up their regular seasons this week, and overall, the teams experienced a good week of games. They combined for 13 wins to just five losses. Baseball