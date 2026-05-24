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2026-05-27 8:51 AM
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Memorial Day Program 2026

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Meridian Sports Recap: 5/12 – 5/19

Meridian’s spring sports wrapped up their regular seasons this week, and overall, the teams experienced a good week of games. They combined for 13 wins to just five losses. Baseball

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