Meridian Sports Recap: 5/12 – 5/19

Meridian’s spring sports wrapped up their regular seasons this week, and overall, the teams experienced a good week of games. They combined for 13 wins to just five losses.

Baseball has managed to punch their ticket to the playoffs as their regular season came to a close. With crucial wins over Brentsville and Warren County, 7-1 and 2-0 respectively, the Mustangs were able to overcome a rocky start to the season and finish the season 11-10, good enough for a playoff spot.

As usual, boys lacrosse came out on top in their lone game this week. Their 16-3 win over Liberty completed the Mustangs’ undefeated season, a perfect 16-0. Liberty, being a regional opponent, propelled the Mustangs to first in the regional standings with a 4-0 record. They will enter the playoffs with the top seed from their region.

Girls lacrosse closed out their season by dominating Liberty and Culpeper County, winning 18-0 and 16-1 respectively. Their final record was 12-3, with a regional record of 4-1. The Mustangs are one of the hottest teams in the district right now, going into the playoffs boasting a dominant five game win streak. Their smallest margin of victory over the last five games was a 14-point blowout over Brentsville.

Softball finished their season without managing to win a game. It has been a frustrating campaign for the squad, and they hope to get back on track next season.

Both girls and boys tennis beat their regional quarterfinals opponents 5-0, and the girls went on to defeat Goochland in the regional semifinals. Unfortunately the boys team fell to Maggie L. Walker after one of their best players, senior Max Von Schriltz, suffered an injury after the regional quarterfinals. Von Schriltz was a crucial member to the team and was sorely missed.

Boys soccer went a perfect 3-0 this week, and ended their regular season with a victory over Brentsville. Their overall record ends at 15-1-1 with a regional record of 7-0-1. Soccer was consistently a strong club under former head coach Nathan Greiner, and the Mustangs have experienced a smooth transition to new head coach Ronald Cruz-Rivas. After winning the state championship last season, the team will look to defend their title and make a deep playoff run.

Girls soccer ended their regular season this week with a 2-0 loss to Brentsville. Their final regular season record is 8-9-1 with a regional record of 3-5-1. The squad has experienced a roller coaster of a campaign, losing many close games to top-ranked programs. They still managed to put together many impressive performances throughout the season, proving their worth against their difficult schedule.