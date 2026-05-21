‘Little Women’ Shines at Creative Cauldron With Heart, Humor and Harmony

The women in the musical, “Little Women” now playing at Creative Cauldron Stage are smart women, independent women, who dance, love and write novels, like Louisa May Alcott portrayed in her Civil War story, in two volumes in 1868 and 1869.

It’s a book which has never gone out of print but has spawned movies, opera, television shows, dolls and more, including delightful entertainment.

Creative Cauldron’s production has a stellar cast who bring “Little Women” to life with melodrama, a little bit of American history and conflict – all the elements necessary for a good story.

Kylie Clare Truby is “Jo,” the star who carries the show with wonderful melodies, especially when she sings with the other members of the quartet of lovelies: her sisters, Meg, Beth and Amy.

Jo receives writing advice from her stuffy “Professor Behr” (Adian Chapman) who awakens to love in the second act.

Flashback to her family’s home in New England where she works in the attic to improve her writing, Jo eventually receives 22 (!) rejections from publishers but she doesn’t give up and tries, tries and tries again.

The girls’ mother, meek and mild “Marmee” (Carolyn Burke) tends her daughters while their father is away, serving in the Union Army.

Everyone will have a beau, starting with the oldest of the daughters, “Meg” (Shelby Young) who is smitten (at first glance) and “delighted” to meet “John Brooke” (David Schoonover). The two quickly forge a bond just after John enlists in the military.

Those expecting more connection with the novel may be a mite disappointed that personalities are not further developed, but there’s enough here to grasp identities, like my favs, the funniest and most exaggerated characters: the off-putting “Aunt March” (Audrey Baker) with her unforgettable sneers, pauses, and looong pronunciations as she seeks to instill some stereotypical behavior in her unruly nieces.

And, another one: “Mr. Laurence” (Michael McGovern), the haughty neighbor whose perfect mannerisms with stilted pace, cane and wobbly head well convey his character’s age and person.

But, the second act reveals Mr. Laurence is not a total ogre as he strikes a fancy to the kind and sweet “Beth” (Odette Gutierrez del Arroyo) to whom he bestows a special gift.

Their duet, “Off to Massachusetts” was my favorite number of the night.

Mr. Laurence is also the grandfather of “Laurie” (Jason Zuckerman) whose contagious enthusiasm and enduring smiles project an immediate likability from his first appearance to his last.

(Woe to anyone who refuses this kind chap’s request!)

While the fire glows in the hearth and the audience gasps at the possible horrid act by the annoying and cloying youngest of the bunch, ”Amy” (Gretchen Midgley Kaylor), she commits the unthinkable after Jo refuses to let Amy go to the ball. Kaylor delivers one of the night’s best performances (and so much like my kid sister, sigh).

Forgive and forget, as they say.

Excellent effects of Jo’s stories come to life when her story characters suddenly alight from all sides of the stage to mouth Jo’s written words while she silently mimics their voices and actions.

Do hard work, persistence and a “never fail” attitude prove that dreams can come true? These “little women” have a lesson for us all, 150 years later.

Other cast members are Philippos Sourvinos and Chelsea Williamson with performances by Creative’s Musical Theater Ensemble: Madeline Corley, Jason Gonzalez, Whit Jenkins, Tatiana Lund, Emma Lynch, Marie Solander, Ely Tarrant and Jacob Wilson.

The versatile talents of Creative’s artistic director, Laura Connors Hull, who directs are evident, assisted by Matt Conner.

Suzy Alden’s sterling choreography has many dancers filling the stage, oblivious to the space compressed by their numbers.

Tessa Grippaudo has created magnificent era costuming for the ladies and the gents.

Excepting the very young, these “Women” are suitable for any age. I watched a girl, about eight years old in front of me, sit like a statue for the full two and a half hours, charmed by the performance.

Through June 7, 2026, Thursday – Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Student tickets are $25 and other seats start at $40. $15 off Sunday performances with code SSS. Creative Cauldron, 127 East Broad St. with free covered parking. Ph. 703-436-9948.