Business News & Notes

Tap Takeover

The Casual Pint Falls Church welcomes Indiana’s OG on Thursday, May 28, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Three Floyds Brewing is celebrating 30 years of making craft beers and will run multiple taps. Try them as a flight.

VA250 Tourism Marketing Grants Deadline

Applications for the Spring 2026 round of the VA250 Tourism Marketing Program grant with Virginia Tourism Corporation will close on Thursday, May 28. The purpose of the VA250 Tourism Marketing Program is to assist Virginia communities and related sites to market commemorative events, locations, and destinations related to 250 years of American democracy, including themes related to history, freedom, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This is a fantastic opportunity to help you plan a watch party event for the 250 Years Together live broadcast and be a part of this once-in-a-generation statewide moment (https://www.va250.org/250-years-together/). The grant link is: vatc.org/vtc-va250-tourism-marketing-program-grant/

Market Your Products as a VA250 Commemorative Partner

Businesses looking for new marketing opportunities may consider Virginia 250. It offers businesses the chance to market their products as an official Commemorative Partner of Virginia’s 250th celebration of our nation. VA250 offers benefits such as use of the official logo, templates, sample newsletter articles and press releases, and listing on the official VA250.org website. Partners may also submit events to the calendar and receive access to sell VA250 merchandise at their own stores, online and offline. Learn more by visiting va250.org/commemorative-partners/.

Building Your Business Performance Dashboard Metrics

The Virginia SBDC has designed this webinar for early-stage companies, growth, or even mature businesses. Join this free webinar on Thursday, May 28, 10:00 a.m., and you will learn how to understand the significance of a “scorecard”, learn the principles that guide your first dashboard draft, learn how to build a dashboard, decide on key metrics, and see how dashboard insights can make a positive impact on your business performance. The meeting link will be shared upon registration. clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=110460023

Tariff Refunds: Steps to Take

For those businesses which collectively paid billions in tariffs, they may now apply for a refund. The U. S. Customs and Border Protection opened the application portal for refunds, though critics find it too complicated for small businesses. This does not apply to customers or other businesses if the taxes have been passed on to them. Read the full Washington Business Journal article linked here:

bizjournals.com/washington/news/2026/04/20/tariff-refunds-business-owner-apply-cape.html?utm_source=st&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=me&utm_content=WA&ana=e_WA_me&j=45323435&senddate=2026-04-22&utm_term=ep18&empos=p18

Little Women: The Musical

Through – June 7, 2026 – Creative Cauldron presents the musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic, Little Women, the Civil War era story of love and family that stands the test of time. Tickets are now on sale.

Kensington Memory Café

In partnership with Insight Memory Care and Falls Church Arts, Kensington hosts a Memory Café on Friday, May 22, 10:30 – 11:30 am. This is a gathering of individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) along with their caregivers, friends, or family in a supportive and engaging environment. Join the group for a cup of coffee and an activity while meeting others for support, companionship and fun. Register in advance because space is limited. business. fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/kensington-memory-caf%C3%A9-w-falls-church-arts-05-22-2026-75583?calendarMonth=2026-05-01