Sen. Salim-Sponsored AssaultWeapons Ban Signed by Governor

|Friday, May 15 — Today Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation banning assault weapons in Virgnia. Falls Church Sen. Saddam Salim was a chief patron of the bill of that legislation. Here is Sen. Sallm’s statement today upon the signing: “When I ran for the Virginia State Senate, I made a simple promise: I would fight for gun violence prevention and work every day to keep our communities safe. Today, that promise is becoming reality. “Governor Spanberger has now signed SB749, a major victory for public safety that bans the sale, manufacture, and transfer of assault firearms and large-capacity magazines effective July 1, 2026. This is the kind of progress that only happens when people organize, vote, and refuse to accept that gun violence is inevitable. “This achievement is the product of years of people power, countless advocates, survivors, elected leaders, and community groups who fought tirelessly for gun violence prevention long before my time in the General Assembly. “I ran against an incumbent who had voted against prior versions of an assault weapons ban because I believed our communities deserved better, and people who shared that belief helped make the impossible possible. I am deeply grateful to have helped lead this bill as chief patron in my third session, building on years of work to protect our communities from weapons of war.
|“I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Spanberger. “While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language.”
|“But we know the fight is not over. The NRA has already filed a lawsuit to try to block this progress, and the gun lobby will do everything it can to undo what we have achieved. That is exactly why we must keep building power, defending this law, and pushing forward for stronger, safer communities.We have to stay organized, stay ready, and keep showing up for the work ahead.”