Northern Virginia Gay News 5-14-2026

HRC Hails Trailblazing Role Of 1st Out Gay Pro Athlete

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) mourned the death of former NBA star and LGBTQ+ advocate Jason Collins, who passed away from cancer at age 47, calling him a “giant” who revolutionized sports equality. HRC President Kelley Robinson honored him for his courage in coming out while active, describing his impact as a historic shift for visibility.

“We Truly Lost a Giant.” HRC President Kelley Robinson stated, that calling Collins a groundbreaking figure is “simply inadequate,” Robinson honored Collins’ role in challenging sports norms, stating, “He was and will always be a legend for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The organization emphasized that his 2013 decision to come out while still playing in the NBA “boldly changed the conversation” and that he continued to be an advocate for inclusion in his post-NBA career.

HRC noted that Collins’ actions helped create a more inclusive world for LGBTQ+ athletes and youth, honoring his “trailblazing courage”. Collins died on May 12, 2026, after a battle with stage 4 glioblastoma.

Sears Hails Out Leadership Event in London

Todd Sears, founder and CEO of Out Leadership, issued the following remarks about the recent Out Leadership event in London:

“It’s always good to be back in London, where so much of the Out Leadership story began, and this eventful week is a wonderful reminder of why. From an incredible OutWOMEN+ Breakfast with our stellar panelists (hosted generously by Bank of America) to an intimate and smashingly successful Salon Dinner, (made possible by MSCI and the amazing Tia Counts) the rooms were full of caring leaders who were ready for in-depth conversation. I boarded a plane home this morning feeling inspired, again, by the willingness of our members and supporters to show up for one another, and how they continue to look for creative ways to work together.

“Fourteen years ago, London became the first city outside the United States to host an Out on the Street (now, of course Out Leadership) Summit. At the time, we didn’t fully know what it would become but we knew it mattered and here we are! That first gathering, hosted at Clifford Chance in Canary Wharf, set the tone in a way that still feels remarkable today. We had four CEOs on stage, something that simply hadn’t been done before in this context—four CEOs publicly engaging on LGBTQ+ equality as a leadership issue.

“And we welcomed Duško Marković, then Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro, who came to London with a clear purpose: to voice his support for marriage equality across the Balkans–a pretty big deal back in 2012! He went on to become Prime Minister and served for the next four years.”

Trump Budget Expands Probes Of ‘Gender Extremism’

A new budget proposal from the Trump administration is raising concerns after it called for expanding the FBI’s counterterrorism efforts to include what it describes as “gender extremism.” The plan would increase FBI funding by $166 million and directs federal authorities to investigate certain ideological movements related to gender, race, and migration as potential domestic threats.

The proposal also frames opposition to what it calls “traditional American values” including views on family, religion, and morality as part of a broader set of concerns tied to national security. It further calls for the creation of a new federal center focused on political violence, with attention on what the administration characterizes as “leftist” activity.

Civil liberties groups say the proposal could blur the line between national security and free speech, particularly for LGBTQ+ people and their allies. Organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union warn that labeling certain beliefs as “extremism” could lead to people being targeted simply for their views. The budget now moves to Congress for debate.

Tennessee Law May Outlaw Free Speech Suppression

The Tennessee legislature has passed a sweeping measure that would prohibit public colleges and universities from restricting speakers based on their views, including those expressing opposition to LGBTQ+ identities. The bill, which now heads to Governor Bill Lee for consideration, also outlines disciplinary consequences for students and faculty who protest or disrupt such speakers, including potential suspension or expulsion. Supporters say the law strengthens protections for free expression on campus, citing principles similar to the University of Chicago’s widely adopted speech policy.

Critics, however, argue the legislation could have a chilling effect on LGBTQ+ students and their allies, effectively limiting their ability to respond to rhetoric they view as harmful. The bill explicitly protects individuals from retaliation based on their views on “homosexuality or transgender behavior,” while restricting forms of protest such as walkouts or demonstrations deemed disruptive. Opponents also point to broader concerns about academic freedom and campus climate, noting that recent incidents have already seen educators face consequences for speaking out.

Montana Supremes Rule in Favor of Gender Markers

The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that state agencies cannot prohibit transgender residents from updating gender markers on official identity documents, finding that such restrictions violate the state constitution. In a 5–2 decision, the court upheld a lower court injunction blocking the policy, concluding that discrimination against transgender individuals is inherently a form of sex discrimination. The case, brought by two trans plaintiffs, challenged actions by the Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice, which oversees the state’s Motor Vehicle Division.

The ruling marks a significant legal development in the broader national debate over transgender rights, reinforcing precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. The court found that the policy forced transgender individuals to repeatedly disclose their identity in ways that cisgender residents do not, creating ongoing harm. While advocates hailed the decision as a meaningful affirmation of equality and dignity, dissenting justices criticized it as judicial overreach. The case will now return to a lower court, leaving the longer-term legal outcome still to be determined.

Gay Community Brunch At Freddie’s in Arlington

This Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. is when the weekly community brunch and conversation at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant, 555 23rd St. will commence.

LGBTQ+ folk will gather in the heart of National Landing. The all-you-can-eat buffet-style brunch is $14.99 plus gratuity and includes dessert and a mimosa or a non-alcoholic beverage.

This brunch attracts a diverse group of local professionals and gay community advocates, including Nicholas F. Benton, the founder, owner, and editor of the Falls Church News-Press and author of numerous books.

Those interested in attending can find more details on the events link on gogaydc.com.