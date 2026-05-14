Meridian Sports Recap: 5/5 – 5/11

Meridian’s spring sports teams have put together one of their strongest weeks to date. While some sports like softball and tennis didn’t have any games or matches this week, the clubs that did play were nearly flawless. The Mustang teams combined for a fantastic 9-1 record.

Baseball has enjoyed two dominant victories this week, winning both their games by a combined score of 30-0. With only a few games remaining in the season, the Mustangs are currently ninth in the standings, one spot away from a playoff berth. Their final two games will be crucial, as both teams the Mustangs face are near them in the standings. The team is currently 8-9 overall and 5-8 in region play.

Boys lacrosse is still undefeated at 15-0, and the Mustangs continue to get better and better. They started their week with a superb 13-5 win over rival Brentsville, and followed that performance up with a sensational 25-0 victory over Rock Ridge. There doesn’t seem to be anything that can stop this team, and the standings show it, as the Mustangs are first in the region. Playoffs are right around the corner, and lacrosse looks like one of Meridian’s best shots at a regional and state title.

Girls lacrosse was another team to play and win two games this week. Similarly to the boys lacrosse team, both their victories were dominant. A 16-2 win over Brentsville started off their week on a high note, and they built on that performance with a dominant 22-1 victory over Rock Ridge on the Mustangs’ senior night. The squad now holds an excellent 10-3 overall record, and a 3-1 regional record, good enough for third in the standings.

Boys soccer pulled off a couple close victories this week to remain near the top of the regional standings. The Mustangs’ defense played huge roles in both wins, allowing just one goal across both games. The Mustangs’ first game of the week was a 2-1 victory over Kettle Run, and their second win was a double overtime thriller against Manassas Park, a game the Mustangs escaped with a 1-0 win. They now sit at second in the regional standings with a regional record of 5-0-1, while their overall record is 12-1-1.

Girls soccer split their two games this week, starting with a 3-0 loss to Kettle Run and ending with an impressive 8-0 win over Manassas Park. While their inconsistent season continues, the Mustangs have managed to claw their way into a playoff spot. Their 7-7-1 overall record and 2-3-1 record inside the region is currently good enough for sixth in the region. With only a handful of games remaining, it looks like the Mustangs will manage to sneak into the playoffs after all.