Falls Church News Briefs 5-14-2026

Spanberger Signs New Health Care Legislation

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger yesterday signed a package of health care bills at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Arlington aimed at capping insulin costs, expanding insurance benefits and limiting how insurers use prior authorization and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the hospital in Annandale, Spanberger said rising costs for housing, energy and health care are a top concern across Virginia and framed the legislation as part of her “Affordable Virginia” agenda.

“Because of these bills, when your family needs care you can get it, when your doctor writes you a prescription, you should be able to afford it,” Spanberger said. “When you get sick, the cost of getting better shouldn’t break a family’s bank.”

Va. Governor Signs Bills Impacting Energy Costs

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger yesterday signed a package of bipartisan legislation focused on addressing high energy costs for families, increasing energy generation in Virginia, and putting the Commonwealth on the path to greater energy independence.

In Charlottesville, Governor Spanberger joined bill patrons — Majority Leader Scott Surovell, Senator Creigh Deeds, and Delegate Paul Krizek — state and local leaders, and families to sign bipartisan bills encouraging greater investment in nuclear and fusion energy and streamlining permitting so homeowners can save money when installing rooftop solar panels.

The Governor also signed legislation to permit balcony solar — part of her joint Affordable Virginia Agenda with General Assembly leaders, giving renters and condo owners a simple, affordable way to generate their own electricity.

“Virginians know energy costs have been skyrocketing in recent months. But even before the Trump Administration’s reckless war in Iran disrupted global markets, the truth is that monthly bills have been hard to manage for a long time,” said Governor Spanberger. “The legislation we’re signing today represents solutions we can provide at the state level to make a tangible difference.”

Spanberger continued, “By diversifying our energy usage, we can make sure that Virginia families are less exposed to volatility. That is what energy independence means in practice, and that is exactly what we are building toward. These bills will mean real money in people’s pockets. They are long-term investments to lower costs for Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

“These are true energy affordability bills. These are what voters are asking for and allows us to not only address high costs but also expand generation opportunities at a time where we know there is pressure on our grid,” said Majority Leader Scott Surovell. “Solar is the fastest energy source to deploy, and I am excited to be here with the Governor and my colleagues in the General Assembly to celebrate these new laws.”

Harvey’s Restaurant Kicks Off Summer With Its ‘Summer Stomp’

Harvey’s Restaurant’s Summer Stomp is gearing up to be an evening of discovery and celebration for families. Local child-focused businesses will set up displays and games for children and families. A lot of fun, paired with useful information.

Thomas Harvey, owner of Harvey’s Restaurant said, “We are all about community and great food. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the summer season than connecting our local businesses with Falls Church families, while supporting Our Stomping Grounds in its mission to serve adults with developmental disabilities.”

Nearly two dozen local businesses, including Clay Cafe, Creative Cauldron, Founders Eye Care, KiPS Family Gymnastics, Scramble and Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be there, each sharing a bit about themselves so that neighbors new and old can discover more of what this thriving community has to offer.

The goal of Summer Stomp is two-fold: gather the community together before the summer holidays are in full swing and support OSG, a local non-profit that supports adults with developmental disabilities access affordable housing, integrate with neighbors and enjoy what many of us take for granted – the dignity of choice and living interdependently. Harvey’s will be donating 10 percent of proceeds to OSG all day long.

OSG’s Executive Director Margot Greenlee said, “What moves me most about Summer Stomp is seeing the Falls Church community open its arms. At OSG, we work every day to make sure adults with developmental disabilities have the same choices we all want for the people we love. Watching local families and businesses come together to support our mission is incredibly meaningful.”

The stomp will take place next Thursday, May 21, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Harvey’s Bar and Restaurant, 513 W Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046

Participants are OSG, Acton Academy, Clay Cafe, Creative Cauldron, Dulin Preschool. Easter Seals Child Development Center, Founders Eye Care, Harvey’s, KiPS Family Gymnastics, Kysela Imports, The Learning Quest, Mary Riley Styles Public Library, Penzeys Spices, Pro Health Medical, Scramble, Seven Corners Psychotherapy, Sylvan Learning Center, The Toy Nest and Tutor Smart.

Sheriff Says No Details Out Yet on Winter Hill Action

Falls Church Sheriff Metin Cay responded to an inquiry by the News-Press that “details have not been released” concerning a report from the City of Falls Church posted on social media Monday that read as follows: ““For your situational awareness, on Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. the City of Falls Church Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the Winter Hill neighborhood. While you may see an increased presence of marked and unmarked police and law enforcement vehicles around this neighborhood throughout the evening, there is no threat to the public.”

Is N. Virginia at a ‘Structural Inflection Point?’

Last week, the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) annual Economic Summit welcomed Northern Virginia Chamber President and CEO Julie Coons on a panel to discuss business sentiment and housing affordability.

The findings from NVC’s latest Business Leader Survey helped guide the conversation on the cautious but stable economic outlook in Northern Virginia. While business leaders anticipate slowing or stagnant growth in the region, they remain confident in their own companies due to steady hiring projections.

Coons emphasized that Northern Virginia is at a structural inflection point, requiring a shift from a federally-dependent economy to a more diversified, innovation-driven model focused on sectors like AI and biotech.

Beyond economic shifts, she called for greater regional unity to effectively influence policy. She underscored housing as an economic imperative, noting that housing affordability challenges undermine the region’s ability to attract top talent, and shared NOVA Roadmap recommendations for streamlining zoning and permitting, and shared the importance of increasing density near job centers.

Stobo Leads Successful Push to Restore Watch Night

Longtime Falls Church resident Kimberly Stobo successfully spearheaded efforts to revive the City’s annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night celebration for the 2026 – 2027 holiday season after the event was defunded last year for the first time in decades. The cancellation sparked significant public backlash from residents who viewed the celebration as a cherished community tradition. Following months of advocacy and public support, funding for the event was restored in the City’s newly approved budget, paving the way for Watch Night to return this coming New Year’s Eve.