Business News & Notes 5-14-2026

Northern Virginia Gay News 5-14-2026
HRC Hails Trailblazing Role Of 1st Out Gay Pro Athlete The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) mourned the death of former NBA star and LGBTQ+ advocate Jason Collins, who passed away
HRC Hails Trailblazing Role Of 1st Out Gay Pro Athlete The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) mourned the death of former NBA star and LGBTQ+ advocate Jason Collins, who passed away
Spanberger Signs New Health Care Legislation Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger yesterday signed a package of health care bills at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Arlington aimed at capping insulin costs,
Following up on last week’s column about murals, I received good feedback (and photos) from readers with information about other murals in Arlington. Thank you for your responses. My favorite
In an uncommonly candid and personal response to a query by this newspaper on the collateral consequence of what the redistricting referendum was designed to cause, namely, the moving of