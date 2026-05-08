WARNER STATEMENT ON VA SUPREME COURT RULING ON REDISTRICTING REFERENDUM

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, Senator Mark Warner released the following statement regarding the Virginia Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn a free and fair referendum to redraw congressional districts in Virginia:

“While I respect the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision, it’s impossible to ignore that more than three million Virginians already cast their ballots on the amendment and deserved to have their voices heard.

“Let’s be clear: this started because Republicans across the country decided to push mid-decade redistricting in states where they thought they could rig the map for partisan gain. Virginia’s effort was a response to that national power grab, not the cause of it.

“Donald Trump assumed he could tilt the playing field and lock in political advantage before a single ballot was cast. But Virginians are paying attention. They want leaders who will protect their rights, defend their freedoms, and actually focus on lowering costs and getting things done. Democrats will still show up this November, we will still compete everywhere, and when the votes are counted, Virginians will send a strong message about the kind of leadership they want.”