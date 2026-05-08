Governor Spanberger Statement on Supreme Court of Virginia Ruling to Overturn Results of Redistricting Referendum 

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement after the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled to overturn the results of Virginia’s redistricting referendum.

“More than three million Virginians cast their ballots in Virginia’s redistricting referendum, and the majority of Virginia voters voted to push back against a President who said he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats in Congress with a temporary and responsive referendum. They made their voices heard.

“I am disappointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling, but my focus as Governor will be on ensuring that all voters have the information necessary to make their voices heard this November in the midterm elections because in those elections we — the voters — will have the final say.”