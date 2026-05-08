Del. Marcus Simon Weighs In On Virginia Court Decision

I am deeply disappointed in today’s ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia.



On a 4-3 partisan vote, the Court’s Republican majority chose politics over the rule of law, twisting the plain language of our Constitution to reach the outcome Donald Trump and his allies wanted.



You did your part. You organized, canvassed, talked to your neighbors, and convinced a majority of Virginians to vote yes last month.



From the beginning, we knew this effort would be challenged in court. The plan always relied on judges faithfully interpreting the law. Today, the Court failed that test.



This ruling silences millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in a free and fair election. It throws out the will of the people, weakens faith in our institutions, and continues the dangerous trend of shifting power away from voters and into the hands of partisan justices.



But we are not done fighting.



Our focus now shifts to defeating Rob Wittman, Jen Kiggans, Ben Cline and John McGuire — and building a wave election here in Virginia that no court can ignore.

