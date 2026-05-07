News & Notes 5-7-2026

F.C. Women’s History Walk This Weekend

In addition to all the pleasures that a Saturday morning in Falls Church normally brings, such as the Farmer’s Market, an additional one comes this Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the opportunity to amble around Cherry Hill Park and peruse all 70 “Her Story” stations of the Falls Church Women’s History Walk, installed throughout the park.

The History Walk is a self-guided stroll through stations that represent the Falls Church Women’s History “All Stars.” The public will also have the opportunity — that very same morning — to experience the Falls Church Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale at the Community Center, learn about native plants and butterflies, and find something wonderful to bring home and plant in a garden. The sale will also feature pots, tools, gifts, and décor and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

At noon, on the front porch of the Cherry Hill Farmhouse, there will be a ceremony to recognize this year’s grand marshals: Marty Behr, Sharon Schoeller, Sandy Tarpinian, and Melissa Teates. At 1 p.m., there will be a special recognition for the Young Women of Action.

Other signs and stations featured in and around the park will honor Young Women of Action from Falls Church’s middle and high schools, along with displays from local civic groups, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Creative Cauldron, the Village Preservation Society, the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, the Victorian Society, the Girl Scouts, and the Mary Riley Styles Library.

Consultant Chosen for F.C. City Manager Search

The City of Falls Church has selected Raftelis as the executive recruitment firm to assist the City Council in the search for the next City Manager. In March, current City Manager Wyatt Shields announced his forthcoming retirement, effective this September after 23 years of service to the City.

Raftelis is a well-respected consulting firm that specializes in serving local governments and has a strong track record in successful executive recruitment. The City’s contract with Raftelis will ensure a comprehensive search process that will start with an opportunity for community members and staff to provide feedback to the City Council on attributes the City should look for in its next City Manager. The feedback form is currently open and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Helena’s Mexican Opens 2nd Site in Downtown F.C.

Helena’s Mexican Restaurant has opened a second location in the region at the site of the former Cuates Grill, at 502 W. Broad. The popular Alexandria-based family owned and operated restaurant is offering margarita and food specials all this week in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

F.C. Education Foundation Hails ‘Spectacular’ Gala

“We’re also coming off a wonderful evening at the 2026 FCEF Annual Gala and Auction, where our community came together in support of FCCPS. Thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of our 400+ attendees, sponsors, and volunteers, the event was a tremendous success and will have a lasting impact in our schools,” said Suzanne Hladky in a statement this week on behalf of the Falls Church Education Foundation..

“The 2026 FCEF Annual Gala and Auction was nothing short of spectacular!” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket, bid on an item, raised a paddle, and showed up to support FCEF and FCCPS. Special shout out to the Meridian Jazz Band musicians and director, Chad Steffey, for kicking off the night in style.

“We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 employee awards. Congrats Brannon McLaughlin, Roberto Fuentes, Josh Singer, and Kieran Shakeshaft,” she added.

Our talented Meridian IB Design students, under the guidance of teacher Kenny George, handcrafted many auction items for FCEF this year using tools and machinery purchased with Super Grants. From whimsical yard geese (complete with couture outfits), custom chess boards, vertical planters, picture frames, artwork, and more, these items helped raise thousands for the Foundation.

Route 29 Public Planning Meeting Set for May 19

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation will host an in-person community meeting on the Route 29 Active Transportation Study at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Timber Lane Elementary School, 2737 West St., just outside the City of Falls Church.

FCDOT will present proposed improvements to the street, including sidewalks, bike paths, transit stops and crossings. Residents and commuters will have the opportunity to review the proposals, ask questions and provide feedback. In addition, a survey will be available after the meeting.

The study aims to create an environment that is comfortable for pedestrians and bicyclists, connects both sides of Route 29, improves access to transit, and helps build driver awareness that the corridor is expected to accommodate all users.

62,100 Fewer Federal Jobs in Region Now: Report

In January 2026, there were 62,100 fewer federal jobs in the Washington area than in January 2025, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). The current total of 313,700 federal workers in the region is at its lowest level in 30 years, underscoring a significant shift in the role of the federal government as an employer in Greater Washington.

MWCOG monitors workforce and other trends through its Regional Economic Monitoring System (REMS) and provides the region with timely data meant to inform decisions on economic development, workforce strategy, and housing and transportation planning.

The unemployment rate increased from the previous month, rising from 3.8 to 4.4% in the Washington area.

The national rate for January was 4.7%, meaning the region continues to perform slightly better than the country overall, even as conditions soften.

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