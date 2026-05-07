Gay News 5-7-2026

Equality Arlington Calls Out School Board on Key Issues

Equality Arlington this week announced that it sent a joint letter with the Arlington Gender Identity Alliance (AGIA) to the Arlington School Board and Arlington Public Schools administration urging them to immediately address the high rates of poor mental health, suicidal thoughts and attempts, sexual violence, and bullying facing LGBTQ+ students in Arlington schools.

The 2024 Arlington Youth Survey results released at the end of 2025 painted a troubling picture of the struggles and challenges confronting transgender, non-binary, and all LGBTQ+ students in Arlington, the groups noted. Below are excerpts of some of the most troubling findings:

46.3% of transgender students reported experiencing poor mental health including stress, anxiety, or depression (most of the time or always) during the last 30 days before the survey

30.6% of nonbinary students seriously considered attempting suicide during the 12 months before the survey

19.4% of nonbinary students made a plan for attempting suicide during the 12 months before the survey

18.5% of transgender students actually attempted suicide at least once during the 12 months before the survey

5.5% of LGBQ students have been physically forced to have sexual intercourse

9.7% of LGBQ students experienced sexual violence by someone at least once during the 12 months before the survey

5.5% of LGBQ students experienced sexual dating violence at least once during the 12 months before the survey

19.4% of nonbinary students did not go to school because they felt unsafe at school or on their way to/from school at least 1 day during the 30 days before the survey

20.4% of transgender students were bullied on school property during the last 12 months before the survey

16.7% of nonbinary students were electronically bullied through texting, Instagram, Facebook, or other social media in the 12 months before the survey

Equality Arlington and AGIA urged APS to adopt the following measures:

Ensure consistent and effective enforcement of APS’ non-discrimination policies at all schools

Incorporate affirmative books and lessons into APS instruction, including during Pride Month

Charge the APS and DEI office with actively supporting Gender & Sexuality Alliances (GSA) at all schools invested in professional development from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s Welcoming Schools leading up to the Seal of Excellence.

“We will continue working with Arlington Public Schools over the coming weeks and months to ensure that they take the health and safety of LGBTQ+ students seriously and begin implementing concrete changes to address their needs,” the groups’ letter stated. “All students deserve safe and supportive learning environments—it’s time for APS to take real action to ensure that LGBTQ+ students are supported and free from discrimination, violence, and bullying.”

Weekly Gay Community Brunch This Saturday at Freddie’s

On Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. a gay community brunch and conversation will be convened at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant, 555 23rd St. S., Arlington, Virginia 22202.

LGBTQ+ folk will gather in the heart of National Landing. The all-you-can-eat buffet-style brunch is reasonably priced at $14.99 plus gratuity and includes dessert and a mimosa or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant is a vital “home base” in Northern Virginia for drag performances, karaoke, and community activism.

TJ Flavell, the leader of Go Gay DC – Metro DC’s LGBTQ+ Community group hosts the brunch, said “Freddie’s Beach Bar provides a safe, joyful space for LGBTQ+ folk that reminds us all of the power of visibility and belonging.”

Gay Spring Luncheon At Frederico’s May 24

The local LGBTQ+ community is gearing up for a spring luncheon at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 at Federico Ristorante Italiano, 519 23rd St. S, Arlington, Virginia, 22202. The event is a monthly activity hosted by Go Gay DC – Metro DC’s LGBTQ+ Community, that promises to blend Crystal City’s rich history with a modern, inclusive social atmosphere.

The luncheon is expected to attract a diverse group of local professionals and gay community advocates, including Nicholas F. Benton, the founder, owner, and editor of the Falls Church News-Press and author of numerous books.

TJ Flavell, the founder and leader of Go Gay DC, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming gathering. “These events are much more than just great food; they are the heart of our community building efforts,” said Flavell. “Federico provides the perfect backdrop for meaningful conversation, where the history of our neighborhood meets the vibrant energy of our future. Everyone is welcome.”

Formerly known as the Café Italia, which served the community for over four decades, the venue was revitalized under the leadership of the co-owners, including gay community advocate Freddie Lutz (who also owns Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant).

Today, the restaurant stands as a testament to Arlington’s heritage, featuring photos of past guests above the doorway, and a warm, inviting environment. where every guest is treated like family. Patrons can expect a menu rooted in authentic Italian tradition, enhanced by fresh herbs grown in the garden of one of the co-owners.

Those interested in attending can find more details on the events link on gogaydc.com.