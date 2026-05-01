Falls Church’s Trinity Academy Presents Classically Themed Drama      

On Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, 2026, at the Pozez Jewish Community Center, the twelfth grade at Fall Church’s Trinity Academy Meadow View is performing “The Trojan War Will Not Take Place” by Jean Giraudoux from 7:00-9:30 p.m. The play, concerning characters and events of the Trojan War, fits well into the high school’s classical literature and history curriculum. Admission is free. Photo provided by Mrs. Patty Whelpley, co-director of the play.