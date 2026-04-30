Meridian Sports Recap: 4/21 – 4/27

Spring sports at Meridian have entered the latter half of their seasons, and the Mustang teams have put together a solid week of competition. The clubs have managed to combine for nine wins, two draws, and five losses.

Baseball unfortunately suffered two close losses this week, falling to Warren County 7-5 and Fauquier 3-1. These losses drop their record to 5-7 on the year, and they’ll need to improve quickly if they want to make the playoffs. The Mustangs are currently in ninth place in the Northwestern Region 3B, just outside the cutoff.

Boys lacrosse, as per usual, is perfect. The Mustangs played two games this week, one against Sidwell Friends and one against Dominion. The squad won both, 14-11 and 14-5, respectively. These victories brought the Mustangs’ record to 12-0, the best record in the region. Their next game on April 30 will be their biggest test yet, as they go on the road to play Fauquier, who boasts an 8-1 record, also one of the best in the region.

Girls lacrosse dominated in its only game this week, beating Dominion 17-10. The win improved their record to 7-2, one of the best overall records in the region. Their next game on April 29 is against Yorktown, an excellent 6A team. This won’t be the Mustangs’ first encounter with a 6A school, but it will undoubtedly be a difficult game for Meridian to win.

Softball has unfortunately failed to win any games this week or this season. They dropped both of their games this week, one to Fauquier and one to Falls Church. It’s simply been a poor season for the team, and hopefully they’ll be able to end on a positive note and bounce back next year.

Both boys and girls tennis won all their matches this week, notching two wins apiece. Both teams crushed Warren County 9-0. They then beat Falls Church two days later, with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys winning 8-1. The week’s success improved both squads’ records, the boys now sitting at 9-1 and the girls at a perfect 10-0.

Boys soccer won their first game of the week in dominant fashion, beating Warren County 6-0. Their next game against Handley ended in a draw, bringing their record to 8-1-1. The Mustangs now have the best overall record in the region, one win better than Brentsville, which sits at 7-2-1.

Girls soccer played three games last week and covered every possible result. First, they crushed Warren County 7-0. Next, just like the boys team, they drew with Handley 2-2. The Mustangs unfortunately lost their final game 2-1 against Kettle Run. With a Tuesday night loss to James Wood, their record now sits at 6-5-1, with a difficult stretch of games ahead of them. Their next two opponents are both very strong programs in Maggie Walker and Kettle Run for the second time in four games. Kettle Run is the best team in the region, boasting an undefeated record of 9-0. The Mustangs came just short of ending Kettle Run’s perfect season, so the club will be itching for a rematch.