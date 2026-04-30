Falls Church Business News & Notes 4-30-2026

Get on a Soapbox

Tonight, at The Four Provinces, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., there will be a soapbox conversation on the Irish Experience in America. As part of the City’s 250th celebration of America, the public is invited to participate.

Caregiver Support Group

The Kensington hosts this caregiver meeting this afternoon, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. to help you preserve your well-being by helping you stay positive, manage fatigue, and make the most of your time with your loved one. Colleen Duewel, Certified Geriatric Care Manager, joins the group. Connect with other caregivers to discuss common challenges and share resources in a welcoming, private setting. This is held on the last Thursday of the month.

Sign Up for Civic Jam

The City of Falls Church is celebrating its diverse community and civic engagement at Civic Jam on Friday, July 3, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. They’re looking for community and non-profit groups that do good in The Little City to participate in this event. Those interested may attend a virtual information session on June 3,11:00 a.m. to hear details about getting involved. Join online or dial in at the time of the meeting. This is an opportunity for organizations to promote the mission needs, and solicit volunteers. Civic Jam will also feature local food, a beer garden and a Civic Cup competition. Contact cpayne@fallschurchva.gov with questions.

New Local 250 Video

In honor of Women’s History Month, Reflections at 250: Women in Preservation highlights some of the women who have worked tirelessly to preserve the stories, places, and history that shape the community of Falls Church. From safeguarding historic sites to ensuring the past remains part of our present, Women in Preservation have played a vital role in protecting the City’s heritage.

You may view Episode 3 of the City’s 250 video series here: https://youtu.be/1HHUZLRzDb4. Episode 4 will be released soon.

Inside OAR Tour: A Journey into Justice, Joy, and Liberation

Thursday, April 30, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Tour OAR’s newly renovated Welcome Center where their shared vision of justice, joy, and liberation comes to life. See how dignity, restoration, and hope are woven into everything they do. You will also be greeted by our Ambassador of Happiness, therapy dog Charlie. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Open Mic Night at Solace Outpost

Calling all musicians and creat ors, musicians and writers, to Open Mic Night at Solace Outpost on Wednesday, May 6. Bring your voice, your guitar, your jokes, your poetry on the first Wednesday of the month, 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.. Sign up when you arrive.

Crash Course in Accounting

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia is offering a crash course in business accounting and budgeting on Wednesday, May 6, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. An expert from LeMay & Company will walk participants through small business accounting from tracking money to reading financial statements. There is no cost and the Zoom link will be shared upon registration at:

https://wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=10460009

Webinar: Legal Essentials for Business

Learn the basic contracts and policies that every entrepreneur needs to know such as Nondisclosure Agreements, Website Privacy Policy, Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement and more. The webinar is offered by the Women’s Business Center, facilitated by Bonnie Sanchez and offered free on Wednesday, May 6, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. The link will be shared upon registration at: https://wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=10460024