(FCKLL) Little League Kickoff

BY WHITNEY OWEN

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League (FCKLL) officially launched its spring baseball season Saturday morning with its annual Spring Baseball Parade and Ceremony, drawing hundreds of young players, families, volunteers, and community leaders to the Westgate ball field for a celebration of baseball and community.

The festivities began with teams marching together in a traditional parade before lining up on the field by division. Players from the league’s youngest T-Ball division to its oldest Majors teams proudly represented their sponsors as their names were announced, setting a festive and energetic tone for the league’s 78th season.

FCKLL President Whitney Owen welcomed the crowd and reflected on both the league’s deep roots and its recent growth. Founded in 1948, FCKLL is the oldest Little League in Virginia — and it continues to expand in a big way.

“We continue to grow and evolve,” Owen said in her remarks. “This spring we are proud to field 50 teams with 586 players across the league — almost a 20% increase over last year, including adding four total teams and fielding our own Falls Church Intermediate team for the first time in several years.”

Owen credited the league’s success to its volunteers and community support, noting more than 200 volunteers, including over 100 managers and coaches, along with dedicated parents, umpires, board members, and sponsors. She also highlighted milestones such as a record number of T-Ball and Single A teams and the league’s potential to field its first-ever Intermediate All-Star team.

Community leaders and special guests joined the celebration, including Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi, Virginia Delegate Marcus Simon, and representatives from the Washington Nationals, who addressed the crowd and later participated in ceremonial first pitches alongside FCKLL alumni (graduating high school seniors from Meridian, Marshall, and McLean high schools).

One of the most memorable moments of the morning came with the debut of the league’s brand-new mascot: the FCKLL Pickle.

Introduced by Owen to loud cheers, the Pickle quickly stole the show — especially with the league’s youngest players. As soon as the fuzzy green character appeared, kids sprinted across the grass, laughing and chasing the Pickle around the field in a burst of pure joy. Parents snapped photos as players lined up for hugs and high fives, instantly proving that the Pickle was a home run with fans.

The ceremony concluded with the Little League Pledge, a reminder of the league’s focus on sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun, followed by a final message to families to enjoy the season ahead.

With a record number of teams, strong community involvement, and a new mascot already beloved by players, the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League enters the spring season with momentum, excitement, and a shared commitment to developing “good ballplayers and great people.” Let’s play ball.