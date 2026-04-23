Virginia Votes Yes On Referendum

Virginia lived up to its legacy as a birthplace of liberty this week. A critical referendum that effectively blocks the latest move by pro-Trump forces to undercut free and fair elections in the U.S. was passed, thanks to every Virginia resident who contributed to the effort.

This was a particularly tough referendum, because the issue was complicated, and compounded by the fact that pro-Trump forces were clearly willing to use everything at their disposal, mostly ad messaging, to dupe and confuse voters. It was a shameful display by Trumpians that ran the gamut of the GOP, former Virginia governor Youngkin included, in a wild, heavily-funded campaign of overt lies and deception. Key GOP monied interests like billionaire Peter Thiel did not hesitate to throw millions at the ill-intended effort that profoundly disrespected every Virginian by lying to them with such abandon.

The Republicans thus clinched their standing as the distinct minority party in Virginia by virtue of this wholly-unethical effort. Who could ever trust anything they will have to say ever again? We think the bizarre deception that tried to portray two leading Democrats — President Obama and Gov. Spanberger — as well as the whole civil rights movement as being on their side of the issue not only failed, it backfired, as angry citizens took it as a slap in the face against their basic intelligence and were thus redoubled in their resolve to send the whole regrettable Trump effort packing.

The fight to restore truth and civility in American politics has scored a major victory with global implications. Now the hard work of the 2026 midterm election year continues, buoyed by our achievements to date. We must remain unwilling to rest until a massive win this November blocks whatever further devious plans the Trumpians have, and begins a rout of humanity’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law.