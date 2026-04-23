Our Man In Arlington 4-23-2026

Continuing my theme of bringing in additional “Voices from Arlington”, I am sharing my column with Joseph Ventrone, a long-time Arlington resident with extensive expertise in housing issues that spans over fifty years, including stints in the private sector, federal agencies, and on Capitol Hill. He is a member of the Arlington Housing Commission, and President of the North Rosslyn Civic Association. In his essay he writes about the innovative General Assembly bill referred to as the “Faith in Housing Bill” that has been amended by the governor, and is awaiting a response from the General Assembly. The views expressed are his own.

From “Maybe in My Backyard” to “Yes in My Backyard”: by Joseph Ventrone

At a time when Virginia—and especially communities like Arlington—face a growing shortage of affordable and workforce housing, the General Assembly has an opportunity to take a meaningful step forward. The Faith in Housing Bill (HB1279), coupled with Governor Spanberger’s thoughtful amendments, offers a practical, balanced path to unlock new housing while addressing legitimate community concerns.

Predictably, many civic associations have raised concerns about the bill’s “by-right” development provisions, arguing that it reduces local control. That concern deserves to be heard. But it also reflects a deeper truth: our current system makes it extraordinarily difficult to build affordable housing. Lengthy approvals, uncertainty, and high costs have created a process where even well-intentioned projects struggle to move forward. The result is fewer homes, higher rents, and fewer options for working families.

HB1279 addresses this directly by allowing certain housing developments on faith-owned land to proceed by right. This is not a giveaway to developers — it is a recognition that faith-based and nonprofit organizations are uniquely positioned to help. They are often land-rich, mission-driven, and deeply rooted in their communities.

Importantly, Governor Spanberger’s amendments significantly strengthen the bill by adding common-sense guardrails. Projects must comply with environmental, historic, and siting requirements applicable to similar developments. They cannot exceed by-right height limits, ensuring that new buildings remain consistent with neighborhood scale. Historic districts retain their protections, and localities can still guide growth toward transit corridors and appropriate redevelopment areas.

These improvements strike the right balance—preserving community character while removing unnecessary barriers that have long delayed housing production.

For those with community concerns, it is important to recognize that meaningful constraints still remain. Projects will continue to depend on local funding sources and financing. Practical limitations — such as infrastructure requirements and proximity constraints like the 500-foot rule — will naturally shape where development occurs. In other words, this is not a free-for-all. A sensible approach would be to evaluate how the law works in its first year and make adjustments if needed based on real-world outcomes.

Arlington already offers strong examples of how this model can work. Several nonprofit, church-affiliated developments have successfully delivered affordable housing that integrates seamlessly into neighborhoods. These are not theoretical successes — they are real, local proof points.

From my own professional experience, I have seen firsthand that nonprofit providers can deliver high-quality, service-enriched housing. One standout example in our own backyard is Culpepper Gardens, which has provided stable, affordable housing for seniors for decades. It demonstrates what is possible when mission-driven organizations are empowered to act.

The broader impact of HB1279 could be significant. By expanding eligibility to areas planned for water and sewer service, the bill opens more sites for development. By deeming projects consistent with local comprehensive plans, it removes one of the most time-consuming hurdles. Together, these changes can accelerate the delivery of much-needed housing, particularly near transit and job centers.

This is not about abandoning community input—it is about modernizing a system that is no longer working. The choice is clear: continue with a status quo that produces too little housing, or embrace a smarter, more efficient approach that partners with trusted community institutions.

We should move from a mindset of “Maybe in My Backyard” to “Yes in My Backyard.” The need is too great, and the opportunity too promising, to do otherwise.

I urge the General Assembly to adopt the Governor’s amendments and pass HB1279. With the right safeguards in place, this legislation can help Virginia communities meet the moment—delivering the housing our residents need while preserving the values we share.