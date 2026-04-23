Meridian Sports Recap: 4/14 – 4/20

Another week has come and gone, and it’s been a strong one for Meridian’s spring sports, with the teams combining for 11 wins and five losses. The Mustangs tallied several quality wins, with many sports punching well above their weight class.

Baseball turned a corner this week, squeaking out two very close wins against Liberty and Skyline, 3-2 and 2-1 respectively. This has brought their record all the way up to 5-5, an impressive turnaround from their 2-4 start to the season. The team’s young core continues to improve.

Boys lacrosse continued their stellar season, winning two more games and bringing their record to a perfect 9-0 on the year. Their first game of the week was a dominant 16-5 victory over Kettle Run. Their next game was a nailbiter, as the Mustangs escaped Albemarle victorious, 8-7. The team continues to showcase their incredible talent and resilience, and with more than half the season already in the books, the team inches closer to a perfect regular season.

Girls lacrosse went 2-1 this week, with strong wins against Kettle Run and West Potomac, and one close loss to Albemarle. This brought their record to 6-2, with their only losses coming to very strong schools. The Mustangs currently boast one of the best records in the region, and they continue to improve as time goes on.

Softball failed to secure their first win of the season this week, forfeiting a game against Kettle Run, and losing another to Skyline later in the week. With the season more than half over, it remains to be seen if the Mustangs will be able to scrape together a few wins and end the season on a positive note.

Boys tennis suffered their first loss of the season against Rock Ridge, losing 8-1. However, they quickly rebounded with a superb 9-0 victory over Skyline, bringing their season record to a fantastic 7-1.

Girls tennis managed to stay undefeated, beating Rock Ridge 6-3 and Skyline 9-0. Their record now sits at 8-0.

Boys soccer won both their games this week, steamrolling Skyline 8-0, then beating one of the best teams in the state, 6A Alexandria City, 2-1. This pair of impressive wins improved the Mustangs’ record to 7-1. Despite the fact that the team’s award-winning head coach Nathan Greiner retired after their state championship last season, Meridian’s new head coach Ronald Cruz-Rivas has taken the reins and retained the success that the program enjoyed under coach Greiner.

Girls soccer split their matches this week dropping a 2-0 loss to 6A Alexandria City. They also beat Warren County 7-0. Their record sits at 5-3. However, the squad is almost certainly better than their record indicates. All their losses have been to strong programs that narrowly defeated them, and several of their wins have been dominating performances.