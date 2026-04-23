Hershey’s Sweet New Interactive Treat at Tysons Corner Mall

At Tysons Corner Center, the newest attraction isn’t just a store, it’s an experience. The Hershey Super Sweet Adventure immersive shop draws you in immediately with bursts of bright color and the unmistakable sweetness of chocolate in the air. It reflects the mall’s continued move toward interactive destinations, blending retail with entertainment in a way that feels fresh, engaging and family-friendly.

But make no mistake, it is a store, and a unique one at that. Alongside the experience, shelves are stocked with exclusive Hershey’s treats, specialty candies and novelty items you won’t typically find in a standard grocery aisle. Browsing becomes part of the attraction, with limited-edition sweets and eye-catching displays throughout.

From the moment the doors open, guests are greeted by a friendly, upbeat staff ready to guide them through the attraction. The experience is designed to mimic a whimsical version of the candy-making process. While it leans toward younger visitors, there is enough creativity and energy to keep older kids and even adults engaged.

Each participant receives a badge at the start, setting the stage for a journey through four interactive stations. At each stop, guests complete simple, hands-on tasks that simulate different parts of the candy-making process. It is less about technical accuracy and more about fun, with colorful visuals and playful challenges keeping things moving.

My 14-year-old daughter, who does not always gravitate toward kid-focused activities, genuinely enjoyed it. That alone speaks to how well the experience balances its audience, lighthearted without feeling overly childish.

The highlight comes at the end. The experience builds toward the chance to create your own chocolate bar, a truly fun and memorable finale that should not be missed. We will not divulge all the steps, that is part of the appeal, but it is well worth it.

The journey wraps up with a treat in hand and, of course, an opportunity to explore the store once more before heading out. Located on the bottom floor near Macy’s and Parking Lot A at Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Road, Tysons, VA, the experience is open through the end of the year. Visitors can learn more or purchase tickets at hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

Hershey’s at Tysons Corner is a clear example of how malls are evolving, offering something to do, not just somewhere to shop. For families, particularly those with children, it is an easy recommendation and one experience that should not be missed.