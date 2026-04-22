What Passed, What Didn’t, and What’s Ahead in Va.



by Marcus Simon

Dozens of friends, supporters and local leaders joined me on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the headquarters of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors for a luncheon fundraiser and conversation about the 2026 General Assembly session, what happened in Richmond this year, and what may be coming next.

Some of the more notable attendees included the City Treasurer Jody Acosta, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton, and Clerk of the Court of Falls Church and Arlington, Paul Ferguson, along with the Clerks of Court from Alexandria and Fairfax County, Greg Parks and Chrish Falcon.

The afternoon began with a presentation dubbed “How It Started, How It’s Going, Reconvene Edition” that compared my predictions for session back in January with how things actually turned out on the eve of my return to Richmond, namely Governor Abigail Spanberger’s 8 vetoes and 180 recommendations to amend bills we passed during the 2026 General Assembly Session.

Noting that Democrats held the governorship and strong majorities in the House and Senate, and there was real optimism that we could move a number of priorities forward in January, we looked at some of the 932 bills that the Governor has already signed into law, an impressive number.

Despite full Democratic Control of the legislative process this year, not everything operated by consensus. We discussed several of Governor Abigail Spanberger’s 8 vetoes so far this year, including the Tyson’s Casino a bill, bills making it easier to sell impounded vehicles, a number of criminal justice reform measures, and a bill to legalize and regulate skill games

I also highlighted some of my own legislative victories I was especially proud to help deliver this year.

First was House Bill 40, my legislation banning so-called ghost guns — unserialized, untraceable firearms that have increasingly shown up in crimes across the country. I first introduced this bill years ago, and it took repeated efforts across multiple sessions to finally get it to the governor’s desk.

I also talked about House Bill 43, which abolishes the English common-law crime of suicide in Virginia. It was one of those outdated laws that no longer reflected modern understanding of mental health, compassion, or justice, and I’m proud we were finally able to remove it from the books.

Then there was House Bill 131, requiring colleges and universities to establish clear policies for student religious accommodations involving exams and attendance. What made that bill especially meaningful to me is that it started with one student constituent who brought me the idea over the summer. Less than a year later, it became law.

That is still one of the best parts of this job — seeing how one person with a good idea can make a real difference.

Because we were meeting at NVAR, I also spent time discussing housing, consumer protection, and real estate legislation. I covered my bill that will require settlemenet agents to share information withnew home buyers about restrictive racial covenants and the process to remove them from their title, House Bill 444 on consumer debt reform, and House Bill 163, my deed fraud prevention measure aimed at protecting homeowners from home title theft via forged deeds and fraudulent transfers.

From there, I turned to what may be on the horizon for the rest of this year. Some of the bills the Governor amended may not be accepted by the legislature. We expect continued debate over paid family leave, a regulated marijuana marketplace, immigration policy, and major energy issues involving solar power, utility policy, and grid modernization.

I also shared some concerns about Virginia’s economic picture. State revenues currently look strong, but beneath the surface there are warning signs. Job growth has slowed, labor force participation has declined, and Northern Virginia remains especially vulnerable to instability in the federal workforce and contracting sectors.

Virginia can look healthy on paper even while challenges are gathering in the distance.

After the presentation, we had a lively question-and-answer session.

Several attendees asked about collective bargaining and whether further legislation may be considered in coming sessions. We discussed how local governments continue to seek flexibility in managing labor relations.

Others asked about “balcony solar,” an emerging concept that would allow apartment and condominium residents to use plug-in solar technology even if they do not own a roof. I said I believe energy policy will continue to evolve quickly, and consumers want more options.

There were also questions about the Highway Use Fee applied to electric vehicles. I acknowledged the frustration many EV owners feel, while also noting the challenge of fairly funding transportation infrastructure as gas tax revenues decline.

And, of course, there were questions about gun violence prevention beyond my ghost guns bill. I said there is still more work to do — including safe storage measures, trafficking enforcement, and keeping firearms away from dangerous individuals while respecting responsible ownership.