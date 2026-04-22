Virginia Approves Redistricting Referendum

Virginia voters signed off Tuesday on a closely watched redistricting referendum, delivering what many Democrats are calling a clear rebuke to MAGA-driven efforts to tilt congressional maps and underscoring a broader point that, in Virginia, democracy still matters and voters’ voices are being heard.

Statewide, the numbers were close but decisive. The measure passed with 1,575,272 votes, or 51.46 percent, in favor and 1,486,132 votes, or 48.54 percent opposed, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. In a sharply divided political climate, the outcome reflected a Commonwealth that debated the issue intensely and ultimately made its choice at the ballot box.

In Northern Virginia, that choice came through loud and unmistakable.

In Falls Church and surrounding precincts, the “Yes” vote surged to roughly a 5-to-1 margin, a striking show of support that helped push the referendum across the finish line. Once again, the region demonstrated its outsized role in shaping statewide outcomes, particularly on issues tied to national politics and democratic process.

The referendum allows the General Assembly to redraw congressional district lines through the 2030 election cycle, stepping in for the bipartisan commission created just a few years ago. After the next census, the commission is expected to resume its role.

The context behind that decision was front and center in the reaction from state leaders.

“Virginia voters have spoken,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger said, calling the referendum “a temporary measure to push back against a President who claims he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats in Congress.”

She added, “We responded the right way: at the ballot box,” while also emphasizing she remains “committed to ensuring Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission gets back to work after the 2030 census.”

Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell cast the result in broader democratic terms.

“Tonight, Virginians did what Virginians have always done: they answered a question about the nature of our democracy,” he said, “and they answered it in favor of the people.”

Supporters of the referendum echoed that sentiment in the immediate aftermath of the vote.

“Virginia voted to stand up to Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the 2026 election,” one message circulated following the results read. “It wasn’t easy, and Republicans did their best to create confusion…but thanks to you and your support, we won.”

That same message pointed to Northern Virginia’s decisive role, noting that Falls Church delivered 80.71 percent of its vote in favor of the measure, with Arlington and Alexandria just under 80 percent and Fairfax County just under 70 percent.

For supporters, the referendum was about more than procedure. It was about ensuring that Virginia is not outmaneuvered in a national redistricting fight already well underway in other states. With legislatures across the country redrawing lines in ways that could shape Congress for years, many saw this as a necessary step to maintain balance.

That argument clearly resonated with voters in Northern Virginia. The Falls Church results, with “Yes” votes outpacing “No” votes by about five to one, reflect a strong local consensus that the state needed to act. High turnout and decisive margins in Fairfax County and nearby communities again proved pivotal, turning what might have been an uncertain statewide outcome into a victory.

The contrast with the statewide totals underscores a familiar reality. While Virginia as a whole remains closely divided, its most populous and fast-growing regions continue to lean heavily toward Democratic priorities and to play a determining role in major decisions.

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, whose 8th District includes Falls Church, pointed to the broader implications in his statement following the vote, emphasizing the importance of participation and the role voters played in shaping the outcome.

Looking ahead, the focus shifts to implementation. The General Assembly has already advanced a proposed congressional map that would take effect for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections. Legal challenges are likely, and the courts may yet weigh in on how the process unfolds.

Still, the broader takeaway cuts through the legal and political complexity.

Whether you agree with the outcome or not, the decision was made by voters, not dictated by partisan politics, and Virginians have made their wishes clear. There will be those who are unhappy with the result, but this vote will help shape the Commonwealth’s future in a way that reflects the will of its people and positions Virginia to deliver what is best for the state as a whole.

In Virginia, democracy is not abstract. It is active, contested and ultimately decided at the ballot box. This week, voters showed up, made their voices heard, and in doing so signaled that the direction of the state will be determined not by any one faction, but by Virginians themselves.