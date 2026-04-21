Governor Spanberger Releases Statement on Redistricting Referendum Outcome

|RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement on the outcome of Virginia’s redistricting referendum.
“Virginia voters have spoken, and tonight they approved a temporary measure to push back against a President who claims he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats in Congress. Virginians watched other states go along with those demands without voter input — and we refused to let that stand. We responded the right way: at the ballot box. “I understand the urgency of winning congressional seats as a check on this President, and I look forward to campaigning with candidates across the Commonwealth working to earn Virginians’ trust — and their votes. Looking forward, I remain committed to ensuring Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission gets back to work after the 2030 census, and to protecting the process Virginians voted to create.”
What Passed, What Didn’t, and What’s Ahead in Va.
by Marcus Simon Dozens of friends, supporters and local leaders joined me on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the headquarters of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors for a luncheon