FC Registrar Tabulation: Margin Overwhelmingly 5–1 for “Yes”

Tuesday, April 21 — According to results released tonight by the City of Falls Church Voter Registrar, citizens of the Little City voted “yes” by an overwhelming margin in today’s Virginia referendum to allow a temporary U.S. congressional redistricting as a counter to actions taken by the Trump administration elsewhere in the country.

The Falls Church Registrar released voting totals showing an uncommonly high level of interest in the measure. More residents participated through early and mail-in voting than voted in person at the City’s three polling places on Election Day. The final margin was a decisive 5,234 “yes” votes to 1,251 “no” votes overall.