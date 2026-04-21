Beyer Statement on Virginia Election Results

April 21, 2026 (Alexandria, VA) – Congressman Don Beyer today issued the following statement on the results of Virginia’s constitutional amendment referendum:

“Over the last several weeks and through today, Virginians cast their ballots to defend fairness in the upcoming midterm elections by temporarily adopting new congressional districts. I am grateful to the volunteers, organizers, and everyone else who worked tirelessly to inform voters and drive turnout across the Commonwealth to deliver this result.

“Virginia’s election today stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s efforts to influence November’s Congressional elections by bullying Republican-led legislatures into mid-decade redistricting. Here in Virginia, voters were given the opportunity to decide.

“As I seek re-election in Virginia’s 8th District, I look forward to working to earn the trust and support of communities in the new district – from Arlington to Yorktown – while reconnecting with those I have had the honor of serving, including communities I previously represented as Lieutenant Governor.

“The work we are doing in Congress to protect Virginians from Trump’s attacks is more important than ever, and I am as committed to it today as I have ever been. I will continue to put the needs of Virginians first and fight for progress in our community and our country.”