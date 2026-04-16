Mustangs Stay Perfect With Win Over Kettle Run

The Meridian Mustangs improved to 8-0 on the year with a convincing 16-5 victory over the Kettle Run Cougars. The Mustangs continue to improve as the season progresses, each win more dominant than the last.

The Cougars kept up with the Mustangs during the first quarter, even leading 2-1 for a grand total of 23 seconds. The Mustangs, however, were relentless, scoring three goals in less than two minutes. By the end of the first quarter, the Cougars found themselves trailing 4-3.

Senior Jack Moore’s second goal of the game kicked off the scoring in the second quarter. This score marked the 100th goal of Moore’s high school career, an incredible milestone. Head coach William Stewart expressed his pride in Moore postgame.

“I’m blessed to coach such a talented player, one of only a few that I’ve coached to reach that milestone. Super proud of him, and I think he’d be the first to say that his teammates set him up for a lot of those goals,” coach Stewart beamed.

It was this goal that truly kicked the Mustangs into another gear. By halftime, they had stretched their advantage all the way to 9-4, helped significantly by Moore, as well as a first half hat trick by fellow senior Hayden Kusic.

The second half played out pretty similarly to the second quarter. Meridian continued to control the game, adding on another seven scores before the clock hit triple zeros. Another impressive win by the Mustangs improves their overall record to a perfect 8-0, the best in the region.

“I’m proud of the guys for showing consistency for four quarters. To be able to win by that margin of victory shows that, top to bottom, everybody gave a great effort,” coach Stewart reflected.

Despite the phenomenal season Meridian has enjoyed thus far, coach Stewart remains wary of challenges down the road and discourages his squad from becoming complacent.

“We have to take it one game at a time, trying to ignore records, and just battling psychologically, mentally, and physically…we’re just trying to get better every day.” coach Stewart commented.

For their next contest on April 17th, the Mustangs will travel to Western Albemarle High School to take on the Warriors.